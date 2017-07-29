LoveStar brings dance beats and a message of love

From a star system dedicated to love come the nine dance tracks of “LoveStar,” a follow-up to Downtown Toronto musician Jon O’Bergh’s acclaimed electronic dance album “Future World.” Alien beings, robots, and passionate lovers join forces to celebrate love over irrestible beats.

With lyrics stripped down to bare essentials, each track brings out the passion at the heart of love. “You Are My Life (Retro Mix)” launches the trip with a classic vibe. A subtler, seductive feel flows through “Hypnoticon (Obsession Mix).”“Fornax A (Mission of Love Mix)” conjures a spaceship voyaging in deep space to spread the message of love. Kraftwerk-inspired sequencers dominate in the machinelike “Robots in Love (Circuit Overload Mix).” Creatures reminiscent of the cuddly tribbles from Star Trek accompany the singer on “Virgo Cluster (Zodiac Sky Mix).”

O’Bergh, whose albums range from EDM to jazz to world beat, says he wanted to capture the energy and imagination of sci-fi, and EDM was the perfect vehicle. The music draws on multiple influences, including progressive house, lounge, tribal, trance, and pyschedelia. The blend of unusual voices and ear-catching effects suggests a world both familiar and strange, but at its heart is an uplifting, positive vibe.

The album will be available starting August 4 at iTunes, Amazon, and CD Baby, as well as through most streaming services. Pre-orders are available currently through Amazon.

O’Bergh has released 15 albums in a variety of styles, including “Carta,” which reached #1 on the NAV chart, and “Butter Avenue,” inspired by locales in Toronto. He has recorded and toured with the band Gemini Soul. O’Bergh has written two groundbreaking books which link music and stories: “Song of Fire” and “A Book of Hauntings.” “Elliptical: The Music of Meshell Ndegeocello,” which he co-authored with Andre Akinyele, is the first ever comprehensive look inside the music of this iconic artist. O’Bergh holds a Bachelor’s degree in music from the University of California at Irvine.