Local planning appeal support now available

Earlier in April, Ontario’s Local Planning Appeal Support Centre opened its doors to the public for the first time. The centre’s role is to help people understand and navigate the land use planning and appeal process.

“People know that what gets built in their community affects their quality of life, but they often don’t know how to influence those decisions,” explains board chair, Anna Pace. “The Local Planning Appeal Support Centre can help bridge that gap.”

People with a question about the land use planning process or an appeal can get in touch with the centre using the contact information below. The centre is open from Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The centre provides service to Ontarians province-wide and has planning expertise in urban, rural and Northern areas.

Chair Anna Pace has held senior roles at Metrolinx, the TTC and the City of Toronto. She is joined by board member Mark Leach. Mary Lee is the centre’s executive director and Mark Christie is the manager-registrar. More information about Anna Pace and the rest of the Local Planning Appeal Support Centre’s leadership team is on the centre’s website.

The centre is an independent agency of the Ontario government, accountable to a board of directors. It was created under the Building Better Communities and Conserving Watersheds Act, 2017.

Contact the Local Planning Appeal Support Centre

www.lpasc.ca

Submit an inquiry online

email: info@lpasc.ca

Tel: 647-499-1646 or Toll-free: 1-800-993-8410