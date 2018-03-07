Leadership award honours Pam McConnell

City of Toronto to present the first Pam McConnell Young Women in Leadership Award on International Women’s Day

Mayor John Tory and Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam (Ward 27 Toronto Centre-Rosedale) will present the Pam McConnell Young Women in Leadership Award to its first two recipients.

Yusra Khogali, a Black Lives Matter leader, and Talisha Ramsaroop, a leader from the Jane-Finch area involved in community-based organizations, including Promoting Education and Community Health (PEACH), will receive the award.

Heather McConnell, daughter of the late Deputy Mayor Pam McConnell will also attend. The presentation is part of the City’s International Women’s Day celebrations.

Date: Thursday, March 8

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Toronto City Hall, Council Chamber, 100 Queen St. W.

The award was created in 2018 in memory of Deputy Mayor McConnell, who passed away in 2017. Throughout her career, McConnell was a social justice advocate and worked tirelessly to increase women’s participation in municipal government. The award in her honour is open to young Toronto women between the ages of 19 and 26 who demonstrate leadership in volunteerism, are committed to social justice and inspire other young women.

More information about the Pam McConnell Young Women in Leadership Award is available at https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/awards-tributes/awards/.