Latest data on city’s King Street war on the car

The City of Toronto Feb. 16, 2018 released the next set of data on the King Street Transit Pilot, a transit-priority anti-car pilot project on King Street from Bathurst Street to Jarvis Street.

This set of data includes transit ridership, streetcar travel times, streetcar reliability, car volumes and average car travel times, pedestrian volumes and economic point-of-sale data.

The January data dashboard is available at http://bit.ly/2BwOW86.

The year-long pilot project is being monitored for impact on transit service, traffic flow on parallel streets and effects on pedestrians, cyclists and local businesses.

Data from the King Street Transit Pilot are being released on a monthly basis on about the 12th of each month.