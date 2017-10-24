Key Toronto Historic Sites free now & all November

From now to November 30, general admission to nine of the City’s historic museums will be free courtesy of Mackenzie Investments in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

“I would like to thank Mackenzie Investments for providing this unique opportunity for the public to experience Toronto’s history,” said Mayor John Tory. “This generous donation will help residents and visitors learn about and engage with the city’s past at our historic sites. It is another example of how partnerships can help enhance Toronto’s programs and help us build a better city.”

“Mackenzie Investments has humble roots in the city of Toronto. From a 1-person startup firm 50 years ago to a company that now helps over a million Canadians meet their financial goals, we are delighted to sponsor these museums. It is our small way of saying thank you to our clients and Canadians and we hope as many people as possible take advantage of the free admission,” said Barry McInerney, President and CEO of Mackenzie Investments.

During the 5-week period, visitors can explore Toronto history museums through ongoing tours during regular hours and discover memorable and moving exhibits such as “Eaton’s Goes to War: Family, Memory & Meaning” at Mackenzie House, “Maple Leaf Forever: Toronto’s Take on a National Symbol” at the Market Gallery and “Gibson House Preserves” at Gibson House.

On Nov. 4 and 5, a number of the museums will celebrate Toronto’s culinary history with “Canada Cooks, Toronto Eats,” which will feature live cooking demonstrations, food and drink samples, and presentations from chefs and special guests. More information about this event and others is available at http://www.toronto.ca/momento.

The City of Toronto operates 10 history museums which annually produce over 300 programs and events, including the annual Gatsby Garden Party and the Indigenous Arts Festival, that are attended by more than 410,000 residents and visitors.

More information is available at http://www.toronto.ca/museums. The public can also interact with the sites on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/tohistoricsites and Twitter @TOHistoricsites.

Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967 in Toronto and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. Proudly Canadian and independent, Mackenzie Investments is also a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

— Shane Gerard