Toronto June 16 weekend events with road closures

A variety of events in Toronto this weekend will involve road closures as described below. Residents and visitors are encouraged to come out and enjoy these events. Businesses in the areas affected are open to pedestrian traffic but some roads will be closed to vehicles.

Festivals and other special events are important to the city, injecting hundreds of millions of dollars annually into Toronto’s economy. They are enjoyed each year by local residents and visitors.

In addition to road closures related to special events, a significant amount of road work is taking place in the city. People are encouraged to take public transit as a greener, faster and more affordable way of getting to their destinations.

Those who need to drive in the general vicinity of special events should allow extra time to get to and from their destinations. A more complete list of events and road work is available at http://www.toronto.ca/roadrestrictions. TTC customers can receive information about service diversions by subscribing to eAlerts at http://www.ttc.ca or by following @TTCnotices on Twitter.

Information about road closures related to parades and special events that are overseen by the Toronto Police Service is available at http://www.torontopolice.on.ca/specialevents/.

Toronto Waterfront 10k Race

• University Avenue will be closed from the south side of Dundas Street West to the north side of Queen Street West on Saturday, June 16 from 4:30 to 9 a.m.

• Lake Shore Boulevard West, (westbound lanes) from west side of Bathurst Street to the east side of British Columbia Drive from 4:30 to 11:30 a.m.

• Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes) from east side of British Columbia Drive to the west side of Remembrance Drive from 4:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The race route is bounded by Parkside Drive to the west, Lake Shore Boulevard West to the south, Dundas Street West to the north and University Avenue/York Street to the east.

A number of smaller local roads in the area will also be closed to accommodate this event. The full list is available at http://canadarunningseries.com/toronto-waterfront-10k/event-info/#road-closures.

Taste of Little Italy

College Street between Bathurst and Shaw Streets will be closed from Friday, June 15 at 6 p.m. to Monday, June 18 at 3 a.m. For TTC diversions, visit http://www.ttc.ca or follow @TTCnotices on Twitter.

Highland Creek Heritage Festival

Old Kingston Road between Watson Road and Kingston Road, and Morrish Road between Kingston Road and the south side of 226 Morrish Road., will b

e closed on Saturday, June 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thrill of the Grill

Danforth Avenue between Broadview and Jackman Avenues will be closed on Saturday, June 16 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NXNE – North By North East

Yonge Street from Dundas Street West to Queen Street West (intersection open for traffic to use the Eaton Centre parking garage) and Dundas Square from Yonge Street to O’Keefe Lane will be closed from Friday, June 15 at 12:01 a.m. to Monday, June 18 at 5 a.m.

Journey to Conquer Cancer Run/Walk

University Avenue between Bloor Street West and Wellington Streets will be closed on Sunday, June 17 from 8 a.m. until noon. A number of smalle

r local roads in the area will also be closed to accommodate this event.

Yorkville Exotic Car Show

Bloor Street West between Avenue Road and Bay Street will be closed on Sunday, June 17 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the car show.

World Partnership Walk

The following closures will be in effect on Sunday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.:

• King Street West, south curb lane, from David Pecaut Square to Simcoe Street

• Simcoe Street from King Street West to Wellington Street West (full road closure)

• Wellington Street West, westbound lanes from David Pecaut Square to Simcoe Street

• Wellington Street West from Simcoe Street to University Avenue (full road closure)

• University Avenue from Wellington Street West to the bottom end of Queen’s Park Circle (full road closure)

Family Fun Fit, Kids of Steel Triathlon

The westbound lanes of Kingston Road from the Danforth Avenue split to Birchmount Road will be closed on Saturday, June 16 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— Cheryl San Juan