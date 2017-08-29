Joseph Bloor historic plaque presentation

Heritage Toronto announces the plaque presentation this Thursday, Aug. 31, commemorating the city- building legacy of Joseph Bloor. A well-known name to all residents and commuters, the Joseph Bloor plaque celebrates the man behind the name—a prominent landowner, brewer and philanthropist—and the contribution he made to the development of Yorkville.

Around 1836, Joseph Bloor and another influential early Torontonian, William Botsford Jarvis, laid out the village of Yorkville on their combined lands. Bloor’s contributions to the development of Yorkville were recognized in 1854 when the Concession Road separating the village from Toronto was renamed Bloor Street.

The Joseph Bloor plaque presentation is open to the public. Heritage Toronto thanks ERA Architects for coordinating the reproduction and installation of the commemorative stone originally located in the now demolished Bloor Street Methodist Church, which will also be unveiled on Thursday.

WHEN: Thursday, August 31, 2017

12:10 pm Remarks

12:40 pm Plaque unveiling & Photo op

WHO: Sean Kheraj, Heritage Toronto

Dan Sutton, Scotiabank

Stephen Otto, Community Partner & Local Historian

Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam

WHERE: 117 Bloor Street East

Heritage Toronto is a charity and agency of the City of Toronto established in 1949 to celebrate and commemorate the city’s rich heritage and the diverse stories of its people, places and events.

— Lucy Di Pietro