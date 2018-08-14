IdeasCity Toronto on Bentway

The Bentway, in collaboration with the New Museum (New York City), present IdeasCity Toronto, a collaborative, civic platform with cultural innovators, creative practitioners, and other instigators. Free, accessible, and open to the public, IdeasCity Toronto will take place on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at the newly opened Strachan Gate at The Bentway.

IdeasCity, the New Museum’s civic platform that explores the future of cities with art and culture as a driving force, initiates a new cycle of programs with IdeasCity Toronto, centered on the theme of Toronto as a “City of Cities.” The daylong exploration of strategies, ideas, and propositions will feature panel discussions, keynote lectures, workshops, conversations, and performances. Participants include Rick Lowe, Sharifa Rhodes-Pitts, Adrienne Clarkson, Simone Browne, Anne Michaels, RISE Edutainment, Vanessa Brazeau, former mayor David Crombie, and emerging artists and community leaders from Toronto. A complete schedule will be announced soon.

IdeasCity Toronto will host conversations and interactive workshops on building access and equity within the Toronto arts community in collaboration with local and international partner organizations including the Chinatown Art Brigade (New York City), Myseum of Toronto, and Colloqate Design (New Orleans).

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with the New Museum’s IdeasCity initiative. IdeasCity Toronto provides the opportunity to address pressing urban issues through the lens of art and culture, creating a new model for public engagement in Toronto,” said Ilana Altman, Director of Programming, The Bentway

IdeasCity cofounder Karen Wong noted, “We are excited to commence a new cycle of IdeasCity in Toronto, working with The Bentway on a tailored program that will bring together relevant individuals and groups to explore vital issues that impact Toronto’s communities.”

The one-day event will also include a pitch session to share bold ideas, designs, and strategies for shaping the future of Toronto. Successful applicants will present their projects to the public and will be awarded the opportunity to run a coached crowdfunding campaign through Patronicity, a grant-platform dedicated to community initiatives. The Bentway and IdeasCity are currently accepting pitch ideas. For more information, please visit: http://www.thebentway.ca/2018/07/19/ideascity-toronto-the-bentway-open-call-for-ideas/