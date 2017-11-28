Hey Hillary! Here’s ‘What Happened’

The answer is as stark as the question mark in your dazed eyes. Aside from the plain fact that Clintons have caused enough pain, here it is:

We are disgusted and weary of the unscrupulous Clintons. Yes, that includes the “Big Dog” (your evil husband) and your own wicked self. (You also must include that spawn of questioned paternity whom you thrust on the world: Chelsea.)

Practically nothing good has come from any of you. Instead it’s all for the greater benefit of the greedy Clintons’ selfish wealth schemes.

The voters have had a bellyful of Clinton and the inestimable harm he has produced.

Bill signed the reversal of the Glass-Steagall Act which prevented financial institutions from getting too big to fail and robbing us all. He further helped the fewer-than-1-percent get even richer and signed the Commodity Futures Modernization Act which legalized over-the-counter derivatives.

The extreme harm to America and Canada from those moves that pandered to financial elitists has been anguishing and continues to this moment.

Nothing good comes from the selfish Clintons.

That’s what happened, Hillary!

It suits you. It truly suits the world. Too bad it has taken so damned long to free us from your claws.

I would have preferred Bernie Sanders but the corrupt Democrats with the un-democratic super delegates kiboshed that.

So, like most rational American voters (I live in Toronto and vote in West Palm Beach), I had to take the least of the evils and voted for the unknown.

But since we’re not yet at war with Russia as Hillary seemed to advocate, it was the only sensible move. I voted Donald Trump and kept my fingers crossed.

They still are.

— Frank Touby