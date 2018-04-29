Heritage Toronto 2018 Awards seeks nominees

Have you heard? Nominations are now open to recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in Toronto’s heritage field. If you know of an exciting recent project that showcases Toronto’s people, places and events, nominate them for a Heritage Toronto Award! The Heritage Toronto Awards celebrate outstanding contributions in the promotion and conservation of Toronto’s history and heritage by professionals and volunteers. Awards are given in five categories: Community Heritage, Public History, Historical Writing: Short Publication, Historical Writing: Book, and Architectural Conservation & Craftsmanship. The application deadline is Sunday, May 6 at 5:00 PM; nominations are open to the public and must be submitted through our website Click through for more information on the five Award categories: NOMINATE YOUR FAVOURITES NOW! The Heritage Toronto Awards will be held on October 29, 2018.