Toronto prepares for weekend weather system

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto with the potential of an ice storm Saturday into Sunday turning into heavy rain later Sunday.hazardous weather

City of Toronto salt trucks are on standby and are ready to salt the roads as needed on Saturday and Sunday. City staff are out clearing the tops of catch basins prior to this weekend system.hazardous weather

The City of Toronto will open the Emergency Operations Centre to monitor the situation, coordinate and communicate response efforts.hazardous weather

The City of Toronto encourages residents and businesses to take precautionary steps to protect their property and ensure their safety. Heavy ice and excessive rain can contribute to flooding and downed trees and power lines. Residents are advised to stay away from rivers and streams and, from downed wires and trees that may have an electrical charge. For the most up-to-date weather information, visit Environment Canada’s website at https://weather.gc.ca/

Ice storms and heavy rain may create hazardous conditions and cause power disruptions. Being prepared for severe weather can help minimize your risk of injury. During severe weather, the public are reminded to:

• Try to keep children and pets indoors and consider working from home.

• Take public transport and avoid driving if possible. If it is necessary to drive, residents are reminded to do so cautiously and slowly. Keep your car’s tank half full at all times.

• Please clear the area around catchbasins. This helps prevent flooding on the roadway.

• Please use salt on sidewalks to make them safer for pedestrians.

• Please offer to help elderly neighbours or those individuals who may need some assistance.

• Pick up any critical medications prior to the storm.

Protect your property

If your basement has flooded:

• Call 311 immediately to report basement flooding. During extreme weather conditions residents should expect high call volumes and some delays. Calls will be answered by the first available agent.

• Call Toronto Hydro to disconnect power if there is flood water in your basement and your power is on.

• Call your insurance company as soon as possible to report property damage caused by flooding.

• Be mindful of your health and safety when cleaning up a flooded basement – do not stand in flood water, call a professional for assistance.

Take this opportunity now to plan for future rain storm events that tend to be more prevalent in the spring and summer. Precautions can include:

• Disconnect your downspouts from the sewer system and make sure they are draining properly, ideally 2 meters (6.5 feet) from your basement walls.

• Clear eavestroughs and downspouts of leaves and other debris preventing proper drainage.

• Be sure the grading around your home drains water away from all exterior walls.

• Check for and fix leaks in basement walls, floors, windows and foundations.

• Seal cracks or leaks in windows and foundations

• Increase the green space or use porous pavers around your home to help absorb rainwater and melted snow

• Avoiding creating clogs in your plumbing: Do not flush dental floss or wipes. Never pour cooking fat or grease down the drain.

• Install a backwater valve and sump pump. The City offers residential homes a subsidy of up to $3,400 to install these flood protection devices.

More information about basement flooding prevention is available on the City of Toronto’s website at http://www.toronto.ca/basementflooding

Contacting the City and other agencies during a rain or snow storm

Residents are reminded that 911 is for emergencies only, including downed power lines. For all other incidents where police are required, call the non-emergency number at 416-808-2222.

Call 311, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to report flooded or damaged expressways, non-working traffic signals, other road and sidewalk problems as well as damaged trees on City property.

For damaged trees on private property, residents should obtain a private tree service company.

Power outages

Your patience is needed and appreciated during weather-related power outages. Toronto Hydro will work to restore power as quickly as possible.

During an outage:

• Unplug or turn off all appliances to avoid possible damage when power resumes.

• Don’t use barbeques, propane heaters or portable generators indoors or in enclosed spaces such as garages, covered porches and sheds – they generate carbon monoxide gas, which can be fatal.

• Never leave candles unattended. Whenever possible, use a flashlight.

• If electricity is restored to your area, but your home still does not have power, call Toronto Hydro at 416-542-800 (press 1) to speak with a dispatcher

• Plug in only the most essential appliances first, and wait 10 to 15 minutes to give the electrical system time to stabilize before connecting everything else.

How to report a power outage:

• Call Toronto Hydro at 416-542-8000. Add the number to your list of other emergency numbers.

After power is restored, try to limit electricity use to help relieve potential strain on the system. Energy conservation tips include:

• Turning off all non-essential internal and external lights

• Limiting the use of major power-consuming equipment such as dishwashers, washers and dryers and swimming pool pumps.

For updates during an emergency event and other City of Toronto information, follow @TorontoComms on Twitter.

— Wynna Brown