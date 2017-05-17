The growing power of architectural tourism

Gone are the days when all we used to expect from our holidays was a sandy beach and a fancy hotel. This is because today’s smartphone-savvy generation are increasingly seeking stunning architecture to make their holiday snaps gain that extra wow-factor.

Whether it’s the ultra-modernist designs of a new casino or exploring some old communist relics from behind the Iron Curtain, we’re placing increasing importance on the architecture of a locale when booking our holidays.

That iconic shot

Many global destinations will be keen to advertise themselves through ensuring that a particularly iconic view of the architectural delights of that city gets broadcast across visual social media apps like Instagram.

From San Francisco’s famous row of ‘painted ladies’ that sets a Victorian foreground against the modern skyscrapers, or even the chic coloured houses of Copenhagen’s Nyhavn, there’s some serious tourist numbers to be gained by engineering that iconic shot.

Famous architecture

Some architectural enthusiasts even plot their holidays by following the works of their favourite designers. Frank Gehry’s Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao continues to draw in millions of tourists each year thanks to its futuristic design and the fame of the architect.

Dramatic architecture from famous architects can put a previously ignored destination on the map. Many Canadian cities have learned this lesson as Winnipeg’s Canadian Museum for Human Rights continues to be a massive draw as a result of its content and its architecture, whilst Lucky Nugget Casino’s blog quite rightly states how the ground-breaking new Bellevue casino could dramatically boost visitor numbers to this part of the country.

Unusual attractions

Sometimes it’s when architecture goes wrong that it makes for an unusual tourist attraction. Whilst the brutalist architecture from the era of Stalin might be an acquired taste, there are now blog posts dedicated to exploring the concrete communist artifacts of old Soviet cities like Bratislava.

And although some of these American architectural oddities may be a design nightmare, they are bizarre enough to become small tourist attractions in their own right. Above all, it shows just how important modern marketing is for reinvigorating some of these previously ignored parts of the world.

So whether that’s a tourism office showing off a picture-postcard view of a city on social media, or a gaming site that usually offers free slots suddenly providing an architectural rundown of a new casino, it all shows how architecture is an undeniably important part of the modern tourism scene.