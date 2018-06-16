in 20 parks. The parks (listed below) are spread across the city and were chosen based on maximum geographic disbursement, size and frequency of use.

Pilot Goal

An audit of waste bins near dogs off-leash areas in parks found that 84% per was organic waste.

The goal of the pilot is to divert organic waste from landfill and reduce contamination (incorrect items being placed in Blue Bins) in Toronto’s recycling stream.

Participating Parks

St. Lawrence Neighbourhood Dog Park is NOT part of the project

In parks that are not part of the pilot, residents should dispose of dog poop and other organic waste in garbage bins or take it home and place it in the Green Bin (organics). Organic waste should not be put in recycling (Blue Bins).

Green Bins will not be added to additional parks until after the pilot has been assessed.