GDRA posts Garden District ward boundaries

New Ward Boundaries for the GDRA
The City of Toronto’s 2018 municipal election will be conducted using a new 47 ward boundary model for Toronto, a change from the current 44 ward model. This new 47 ward model will take effect on December 1, 2018 when the new 2018 – 2022 term of City Council begins.
Many City Council ward boundaries have changed as a result of the new model. In some cases, entirely new City Council wards have been created, with only 7 City Council ward boundaries remaining the same. To help residents and businesses find their new ward, the City has created the MyVote app which provides Torontonians information about City Council wards based on an individual address and the candidates that will be running in that ward in the 2018 Municipal Election.
The GDRA team has compiled a list of the candidates running for council within the GDRA boundaries from the City of Toronto Candidates List:
WARD 21:
ANITA AGRAWAL
Email: voteanita.ca@gmail.com
RICHARD ANOBILE
JON CALLEGHER
Office Phone: 647-563-3095
Email: jon@joncallegher.com
Twitter: twitter.com/@joncallegher
Website: https://www.joncallegher.com/
SUZANNE KAVANAGH
Office Phone: 416-214-2730
Email: suzanne@suzannekavanagh.ca
Facebook: www.facebook.com/kavanaghcan
Twitter: www.twitter.com/suzannekavanagh
Website: http://www.suzannekavanagh.ca/
GLADYS LARBIE
Office Phone: 647-484-2929
Email: team@gladyslarbie.ca
Website: http://www.gladyslarbie.ca/
WILLIAM MENERAY
Email: willforward21@gmail.com
Website: http://www.willmeneray.ca/
CATHERINA PEREZ
MATTHEW PLOURDE
Office Phone: 416-747-6317
Email: Info@matthewplourde.ca
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Plourdefor21
Twitter: www.twitter.com/plourdefor21
Website: http://www.matthewplourde.ca/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/Plourdefor21
WARD 22:
RICHARD FORGET
Cell Phone: 416-669-5699
Email: jrforget@live.ca
Website: http://forgetward22.ca/
JOHN NGUYEN
Email: john@nguyenjohn.ca
KRISTYN WONG-TAM
WARD 23:
WALIED KHOGALI ALI
Email: walied@votewalied.ca
Facebook: www.facebook.com/votewalied/
Twitter: www.twitter.com/waleedkhogali
Website: http://www.votewalied.ca/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/waleedkhogali/
GEORGE SMITHERMAN
Twitter: www.twitter.com/waleedkhogali
Website: georgesmitherman.com
MEGANN WILLSON
Cell Phone: 647-923-2141
Email: willsonforward23@gmail.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/willsonforward23/
Twitter: www.twitter.com/WalkEatLive
Website: http://www.willsonforward23.ca/