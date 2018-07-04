GDRA posts Garden District ward boundaries

New Ward Boundaries for the GDRA

The City of Toronto’s 2018 municipal election will be conducted using a new 47 ward boundary model for Toronto, a https://www.toronto.ca/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/9692-2018-01-22-OMB-Approved-47-Ward-TWBBI-267-2017-Map.pdfchange from the current 44 ward model. This new 47 ward model will take effect on December 1, 2018 when the new 2018 – 2022 term of City Council begins.

Many City Council ward boundaries have changed as a result of the new model. In some cases, entirely new City Council wards have been created, with only 7 City Council ward boundaries remaining the same.  To help residents and businesses find their new ward, the City has created the MyVote app which provides Torontonians information about City Council wards based on an individual address and the candidates that will be running in that ward in the 2018 Municipal Election.

The GDRA team has compiled a list of the candidates running for council within the GDRA boundaries from the City of Toronto Candidates List:

WARD 21:

ANITA AGRAWAL
Email:               voteanita.ca@gmail.com

RICHARD ANOBILE  

JON CALLEGHER
Office Phone:   647-563-3095
Email:                jon@joncallegher.com
Twitter:              twitter.com/@joncallegher
Website:            https://www.joncallegher.com/

SUZANNE KAVANAGH
Office Phone:   416-214-2730
Email:                suzanne@suzannekavanagh.ca
Facebook:         www.facebook.com/kavanaghcan
Twitter:              www.twitter.com/suzannekavanagh
Website:            http://www.suzannekavanagh.ca/

GLADYS LARBIE
Office Phone:    647-484-2929
Email:                team@gladyslarbie.ca
Website:            http://www.gladyslarbie.ca/

WILLIAM MENERAY
Email:                willforward21@gmail.com
Website:            http://www.willmeneray.ca/

CATHERINA PEREZ

MATTHEW PLOURDE
Office Phone:    416-747-6317
Email:                Info@matthewplourde.ca
Facebook:         www.facebook.com/Plourdefor21
Twitter:              www.twitter.com/plourdefor21
Website:            http://www.matthewplourde.ca/
Instagram:         www.instagram.com/Plourdefor21

WARD 22:

RICHARD FORGET
Cell Phone:        416-669-5699
Email:                 jrforget@live.ca
Website:             http://forgetward22.ca/

JOHN NGUYEN
Email:                  john@nguyenjohn.ca

KRISTYN WONG-TAM

WARD 23:

WALIED KHOGALI ALI
Email:                walied@votewalied.ca
Facebook:         www.facebook.com/votewalied/
Twitter:              www.twitter.com/waleedkhogali
Website:            http://www.votewalied.ca/
Instagram:         www.instagram.com/waleedkhogali/

GEORGE SMITHERMAN
Twitter:              www.twitter.com/waleedkhogali
Website:            georgesmitherman.com

MEGANN WILLSON
Cell Phone:       647-923-2141
Email:                willsonforward23@gmail.com
Facebook:         www.facebook.com/willsonforward23/
Twitter:              www.twitter.com/WalkEatLive
Website:            http://www.willsonforward23.ca/

School Safety Zones

One of the most important items on the agenda at City Council this week was to provide the Vision Zero program with more funding to help expedite the process to make our roads safer and reduce pedestrian and cyclist fatalities. City Council voted to provide an additional $13 Million for a total of nearly $22 Million to help advance this city-wide project.
As part of the Vision Zero plan, City Council voted to create new Community Safety Zones around all 754 K-Gr 8 schools in Toronto. When an area is legally defined at a Community Safety Zone under the Highway Traffic Act, speeding fines are doubled, and pending provincial approval, the use of an automated speed enforcement will be permitted in these zones. This, in addition to the current Red Light Camera automated enforcement program will serve as two key tools to help address aggressive driving behaviour. This was a critical step for the Vision Zero plan, as it helps to reduce aggressive driving and speeding in these areas.
Each school zone will be reviewed on a site-by-site basis, with consideration of a number of safety improvements including new signage entering and exiting the zones, flashing beacons, pavement markings, and new in-road flexible warning signs, to name a few.
Vision Zero Plan Overview

Community Police Liaison Committee
51 Division Open House

Laneway repairs on Victoria Street Lane

Laneway repairs on O’Keefe Lane

Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam’s
Community Environment Day

Enviornment_Day_2018_header.jpgJoin Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam at beautiful Allan Gardens for a fun-filled day of activities! Our yearly Environment Day event connects residents with City services and community organizations that are vital to creating healthy, livable neighbourhoods. We will be hosting a special lunch various activities for parents and children!

What:    Councillor Wong-Tam’s Community Environment Day
When:   Saturday, July 14, 2018, 10am to 2pm
Where:  Allan Gardens

Visit any time between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to donate and recycle, get your kitchen compost and garbage containers, show off your crafting skills, connect with the community, and more.

Sign the Petition and keep Moss Park a Park!

The MoreMossPark project and The 519 plan to build a 9 storey building beside the Moss Park Armoury that will cast a shadow across the park to Sherbourne Street.

Sign the petition to ask City Hall to not take the easy way out by ignoring the people who use Moss Park, ignoring the children who need outdoor sport facilities, ignoring the residents and businesses surrounding the park, and ignoring the need to save mature trees in the city. Start helping the vulnerable and homeless in the park today, show us how you can help them in the future.

Write to your City Councillor and ask your new Candidates for their position!  Convince the City to come up with creative and innovative programs that works for the community.

Save the mature trees in the park. Save the children’s outdoor sports. Build the new community centre on the current site and don’t build it in the park. Make it better. Make it safer.

http://gardendistrict.ca/online-petitions

Seasonal Tree Care Tips

From Toronto Parks and Trees Foundation
TIP: Remember to water your tree!
As we move into the hotter months, your newly planted trees might be at risk of dehydration! To check if your tree needs water, assess the soil by sticking your fingers about 2 inches deep. If the soil is dry, your tree is thirsty! A slow, deep watering is best. Turn your hose on to a trickle, or use a large bucket with a hole in the bottom. Let your tree drink for up to 45 minutes. For more tree care tips, see our Tree Planting and Care Guide.

The Garden’s Edge

Yonge Dundas Square
Free outdoor movies are coming back to Yonge-Dundas Square this summer!  This year the theme is “Rockumentaries.”

The movies are scheduled for every Tuesday at 8 p.m., from July 3rd to August 28th.  Each screening will be opened with a short from the Live at Massey Hall series, showing live concert recordings of next generation Canadian musical talent at Massey Hall.

The main movie lineup has been announced and chairs will be set up so you won’t have to sit down on the ground:

Tuesday, July 3:          It Might Get Loud (2009)
Tuesday, July 10:        Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man (2005)
Tuesday, July 17:        Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)
Tuesday, July 24:        The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years (2016)
Tuesday, July 31:        20 Feet From Stardom (2013)
Tuesday, August 7:     Amy (2015)
Tuesday, August 14:   Shine A Light (2008)
Tuesday, August 21:   What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015)
Tuesday, August 28:   Long Time Running (2017)Open Streets TO is coming back!

Tagged with:

