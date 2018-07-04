GDRA posts Garden District ward boundaries

School Safety Zones One of the most important items on the agenda at City Council this week was to provide the Vision Zero program with more funding to help expedite the process to make our roads safer and reduce pedestrian and cyclist fatalities. City Council voted to provide an additional $13 Million for a total of nearly $22 Million to help advance this city-wide project.

As part of the Vision Zero plan, City Council voted to create new Community Safety Zones around all 754 K-Gr 8 schools in Toronto. When an area is legally defined at a Community Safety Zone under the Highway Traffic Act, speeding fines are doubled, and pending provincial approval, the use of an automated speed enforcement will be permitted in these zones. This, in addition to the current Red Light Camera automated enforcement program will serve as two key tools to help address aggressive driving behaviour. This was a critical step for the Vision Zero plan, as it helps to reduce aggressive driving and speeding in these areas.

Each school zone will be reviewed on a site-by-site basis, with consideration of a number of safety improvements including new signage entering and exiting the zones, flashing beacons, pavement markings, and new in-road flexible warning signs, to name a few.