Gardiner roadwork may lead to delays

The City of Toronto will be sweeping the curb lanes on the Gardiner Expressway overnight in November. There will not be full closures, but motorists should expect delays. Due to early winter conditions, annual maintenance has been rescheduled to the spring.

To reduce traffic impacts, the work on the Gardiner Expressway will take place November 14, 27 and 28, in the westbound curb lane, and November 15, 21, 24 and 30 in the eastbound curb lane, weather permitting, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorists can use Lake Shore Boulevard, the Queensway and Evans Avenue as alternative routes during the sweeping.

The city’s web-based map to help residents and visitors make their travel plans is available at http://www.toronto.ca/roadrestrictions.

In addition, the city’s T.O. INview map shows planned capital construction work taking place across the city. T.O. INview can be accessed at http://www.toronto.ca/inview.

— Cheryl San Juan