FREE Regent Park Film Fest Nov. 15-18

Regent Park is often remembered as a troubled community, poorly designed, and rife with poverty and crime, but it has also been a home, a playground, a welcoming, caring and safe community for many who have lived here.

The Regent Park Film Festival started in 2003 through the efforts of a determined group of community residents and volunteers. Their goal was to bring Regent Park residents access to high-quality films that resonate with their experiences, free of charge.

We would love for you to join us at the 15th annual Regent Park Festival! The fest runs Nov 15-18th. We offer culturally diverse film screenings, family-friendly programming, interactive workshops, panels, virtual reality experiences and more! Tickets are FREE and complimentary childcare is available onsite.