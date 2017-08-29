Register for Toronto fall/winter recreation programs

The City of Toronto offers a wide range of safe, fun and high quality recreation programs for people of all ages, skill levels and interests. Registration for fall and winter general programs, fall skating and swimming, and ski and snowboard lessons starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday, September 9 for Etobicoke York district. Other districts follow, with registration opening on Sunday, September 10 for Scarborough; Tuesday, September 12 for North York; and Wednesday, September 13 for Toronto and East York.

Over the past year, the city has worked to improve the registration experience by increasing server capacity by 25% so that more people can access the system online. The city has also introduced clearer navigation and planning tools online, and has extended customer service hours and added more staff to provide in-person support where required.

The City launched a procurement process earlier this year that will eventually result in the replacement of the City’s current registration system. Until a new system is in place, the city remains committed to making improvements to the current process.

How to register

Step 1: Get account numbers

Residents need a family number and client number to sign up for recreation programs. Those looking to register are encouraged to get their numbers before registration day by calling the Customer Service Call Centre at 416-338-4386 or speaking with staff at a City community centre. On September 6, 7, 8 and 11, call centre hours have been extended from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (regular hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) to assist with account information and any other questions related to registration for the fall/winter programs.

Step 2: Choose programs

Residents are advised to have a few backup choices prepared in case their preferred program is full. A listing of programs can be found online at http://www.toronto.ca/funguide or in the printed FUN Guide available at City Hall, civic centres, community centres and libraries. A program wish list can be created as part of the online FUN Guide via the above link.

Step 3: Register

Registration starts at 7 a.m., so residents are encouraged to have all information and payment options ready. There are four ways to register:

1. Online at http://efun.toronto.ca—the easiest and fastest way to register

2. By touchtone phone—follow the prompts at 416-338-0000

3. By telephone with customer service assistance at 416-338-4386

4. In person at select locations listed at http://www.toronto.ca/torontofun and in the FUN Guide.

Duplicate registrations

Parks, Forestry and Recreation programs are very popular. To give the greatest access to as many people as possible, clients registered for programs that occur at the same time must choose one program and staff will withdraw them from the other program(s), giving other residents a better chance to participate.

Welcome Policy yearly credit

The Welcome Policy credit can be used to register for city recreation programs. People receiving social assistance (Ontario Works) and living in Toronto are pre-approved to receive this credit and should speak to their caseworker. More information about the yearly credit is available at http://www.toronto.ca/wp.

Free programs

Many community centres offer free recreation programs, including leisure swimming and skating, and drop-in programs for children, youth and older adults. You can visit http://www.toronto.ca/lowcostrecreation for more information about free and low-cost programming options.

Older adult discounts

Older adults (60 and up) receive a 50% discount off the regular price of adult recreation programs.

Making it better

Residents can provide ideas and suggestions about how the city is doing with the registration process by joining the conversation on social media using the hashtag #TOrec, by following us on Facebook or Twitter @TorontoPFR, or by visiting http://www.toronto.ca/haveyoursay for updates.