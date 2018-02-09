Extreme cold-weather alert terminated for Toronto

Based on information from Environment Canada, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, has terminated the Extreme Cold Weather Alert as of noon today. Service remains available 24 hours a day/seven days a week through to April 15, 2018, at several 24-hour winter respite drop-ins at locations across the city.

Find out more about winter services for homeless and under-housed individuals at http://www.toronto.ca/homelesshelp.

More information and tips for staying warm during extreme cold weather are available at https://www.toronto.ca/community-people/health-wellness-care/health-programs-advice/extreme-cold-weather/.

Information to help residents prepare for extreme cold weather and weatherproof their homes is available at http://www.toronto.ca/extremeweatherready.

— Brian Kellow