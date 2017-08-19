Downtown Toronto construction updates

City of Toronto Downtown Construction Update

www.toronto.ca/downtownconstructionprojects

Below are updates regarding the construction projects taking place downtown this spring, summer and fall. If you wish to be removed from this mailing list, please unsubscribe at the bottom of the email. Downtown Construction Map

UPDATES Watermain Replacement, Streetcar Track Replacement and Road Improvements on

Dundas Street East from Yonge Street to Church Street Start Date: April 24, 2017 NEW End Date: September 30, 2017 Location: Dundas Street East (Yonge Street – Church Street) THE PROJECT STAGING IS CHANGING ON MONDAY JULY 16th

The work the City of Toronto has been delivering on Dundas Street East between Yonge Street and Church Street is progressing well. From July 16 to September 17, the contractor, working with the Toronto Transit Commission will replace the streetcar tracks at Victoria Street/Dundas Street East/Dundas Square. To accommodate the streetcar track replacement work, three lanes of Dundas Street will be completely closed. Only one lane of westbound traffic will be open on Dundas Street East from Church to Yonge Street. There will also be closures on Victoria Street, this will impact access to Dundas Square. Further staging and traffic restriction details are available online in Construction Update #1

TTC Construction Notice Wellington Street Watermain Replacement & Streetcar Track Reconstruction Planned start date: April 10, 2017 Planned End Date: October 27, 2017 NEW End Date: Mid-Late August 2017 Location: Wellington St From York Street To Church Street UPDATE: July 14, 2017 Work on Wellington is progressing well. There is one section of watermain between Bay Street and York street that is currently being flushed and tested. This is the last remaining section of the new watermain that has yet to pass testing. When the section passes, crews will reconstruct this portion of road. The watermain from Bay to Church and the TTC track work from York to Yonge and streetscape work is now complete. To date the Wellington project is on schedule. Notices & Updates

Construction Update #3

Construction Update #2

Construction Update #1

Pre-Construction Notice

Construction Notice F.G. Gardiner Expressway Lower Simcoe Ramp Removal & Harbour Street Improvements Start Date: April 2017 Planned End Date: January 2018 Location: Lower Simcoe/Harbour Street The demolition of the York-Bay-Yonge ramp is now complete. Work started on April 17th and the demolition was completed ahead of schedule. We appreciate the patience of residents and businesses in the neighbourhood during this stage of work. Eastbound on-ramp at Rees Street

In order to construct the new ramp, the eastbound on-ramp at Rees Street will need to be closed intermittently, Monday to Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the next 4 weeks to allow work to take place during the day and reduce overnight work.

On Saturdays the eastbound on-ramp will be closed at 7 a.m. and will reopen at 1p.m.

Information regarding the remaining pier columns can be found here For more information please see: FG Gardiner Ramp Removal and Harbour Street Improvements Project Website College St BIA Streetscaping (Havelock St to Shaw St)Start Date: June 19, 2017 NEW End Date: October 13, 2017 Location: College St. between Havelock and Shaw Work on Stage 2 started

We are pleased to report that stage 2 began ahead of schedule on July 10th. Work is progressing well despite a few days of inclement weather. Weekend Work Scheduling

Saturday work hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The contractor has agreed to not do any heavy breaking or machinery moving between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.; however at 9:00 a.m. louder operations may occur on Saturdays. For local updates and more information please see: College Street Construction Queen Street West Streetscaping Start Date: June 19, 2017

Planned End Date: November 30, 2017

Location: Bathurst St to Spadina Ave. The sidewalk on the south side of Queen Street West, from Bathurst Street to Portland Street has been fully reconstructed. Half of the sidewalk on Queen Street West from Portland Street to Augusta Avenue has been completed as well. The Streetscaping project is still on schedule for completion. Streetscaping along Queen Street West from Bathurst Street to Spadina Avenue will include new tree plantings, street lighting and public art. Construction of the new parkettes on Denison Avenue and Ryerson Avenue will begin in late summer. For more information please see: Downtown Construction Website