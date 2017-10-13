Downtown pre-winter road work

Three-week closure of Toronto’s Queen Street West and McCaul Street intersection for TTC streetcar track replacement

The intersection of Queen Street West and McCaul Street will be fully closed in all directions from Monday, October 16 beginning at 5 a.m. until Monday, Nov. 6 at 6 a.m. as the City of Toronto replaces the TTC streetcar tracks.

This work is required to bring the track infrastructure to a state-of-good-repair and will improve sidewalks to comply with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act.

Alternate roads for eastbound and westbound traffic in the area include Richmond Street West, Adelaide Street West or Dundas Street West.

Alternate roads for northbound and southbound traffic in the area include University or Spadina Avenues.

Pedestrians will be safely detoured around the work area on sidewalks or walkways.

Work on the project will take place seven days a week from 7 a.m. to midnight, but some work will occur on a 24/7 basis to complete the project faster. The first few days will be the most disruptive as they involve breaking and removing concrete within the streetcar-track areas. The work to break up the concrete will stop at 11 p.m.

TTC streetcar/bus services will be diverted around the closed intersection. TTC route diversion information is available at http://www.ttc.ca or 416-393-4636.

Enhanced signage will inform drivers of the road closures and signal-timing changes on parallel roads will help manage traffic in the area. Road users should expect delays and increased traffic on nearby roads.

The city’s web-based map to help residents and visitors make their travel plans is available at http://www.toronto.ca/roadrestrictions. Information about the city’s planned capital construction work is available at http://www.toronto.ca/inview.

This work is part of the city’s comprehensive, coordinated strategy to rehabilitate and upgrade Toronto’s roads, transit and underground infrastructure for current and future needs.

— Cheryl San Juan