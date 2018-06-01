Downtown beaches open Saturday: stay safe, use sunscreen

Toronto is ready for beach season!

Nine of Toronto’s swimming beaches will officially open to the public on June 2. Lifeguards will be on duty at these beaches, which will remain open until Labour Day.

Open swimming beaches are supervised from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Toronto boasts some of the best swimming beaches around. Eight of Toronto’s 11 beaches have been awarded Blue Flag certification, meeting high standards for water quality, environmental management and education, safety and services. These beaches are perfect for taking a swim during the hot summer months. More information about Blue Flag certification is available at https://www.toronto.ca/health/swimsafe/beaches_blueflag.htm

The nine swimming beaches opening this weekend are:

Bluffer’s Park Beach (Blue Flag)

Centre Island Beach (Blue Flag)

Cherry/Clarke Beach (Blue Flag)

Gibraltar Point Beach (Blue Flag)

Hanlan’s Point Beach (Blue Flag)

Kew-Balmy Beach (Blue Flag)

Sunnyside Beach

Ward’s Island Beach (Blue Flag)

Woodbine Beach (Blue Flag)

Lifeguards will be on duty as of June 16 at Marie Curtis Park East Beach and Rouge Beach.

Parents and caregivers are reminded to supervise children at all times and stay within arm’s reach of children who are in or near the water. More information on Toronto beaches is available at http://www.toronto.ca/beaches or by calling 311. More information about swimming in the city is available at http://www.toronto.ca/swim.