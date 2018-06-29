Doug Ford announces his new Ontario cabinet

A new cabinet was announced. Here is the new cabinet, reduced from 28 ministers to 21 ministers, including Premier Doug Ford:
- Peter Bethlenfalvy, President of the Treasury Board
- Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility
- Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
- Christine Elliott, Minister of Health and Long-Term Care and Deputy Premier
- Victor Fedeli, Minister of Finance and Chair of Cabinet
- Doug Ford, Premier and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs
- Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities
- Ernie Hardeman, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs
- Sylvia Jones, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport
- Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Minister Responsible for Women’s Issues
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Infrastructure
- Caroline Mulroney, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs
- Rod Phillips, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks
- Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, and Minister of Indigenous Affairs
- Laurie Scott, Minister of Labour
- Todd Smith, Minister of Government and Consumer Services, and Government House Leader
- Lisa Thompson, Minister of Education
- Michael Tibollo, Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services
- Jim Wilson, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade
- John Yakabuski, Minister of Transportation
- Jeff Yurek, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry
Of specific note for the sector:
- Indigenous Affairs remains a stand-alone Ministry but shares a Minister with the Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines
- Citizenship and immigration policy is likely to come under the direction of the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services
- Honours and Awards, formerly under the Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration, is now under the direction of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport
- The Ministry of the Status of Women and Francophone affairs are now non-portfolio responsibilities
- The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change is now the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks
- A new Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility has been created