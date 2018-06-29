Doug Ford announces his new Ontario cabinet

A new cabinet was announced. Here is the new cabinet, reduced from 28 ministers to 21 ministers, including Premier Doug Ford:

Peter Bethlenfalvy, President of the Treasury Board

Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility

Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Christine Elliott, Minister of Health and Long-Term Care and Deputy Premier

Victor Fedeli, Minister of Finance and Chair of Cabinet

Doug Ford, Premier and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities

Ernie Hardeman, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs

Sylvia Jones, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Minister Responsible for Women’s Issues

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Infrastructure

Caroline Mulroney, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs

Rod Phillips, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, and Minister of Indigenous Affairs

Laurie Scott, Minister of Labour

Todd Smith, Minister of Government and Consumer Services, and Government House Leader

Lisa Thompson, Minister of Education

Michael Tibollo, Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services

Jim Wilson, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

John Yakabuski, Minister of Transportation

Jeff Yurek, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry

