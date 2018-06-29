Doug Ford announces his new Ontario cabinet

A new cabinet was announced. Here is the new cabinet, reduced from 28 ministers to 21 ministers, including Premier Doug Ford:

  • Peter Bethlenfalvy, President of the Treasury Board
  • Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility
  • Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
  • Christine Elliott, Minister of Health and Long-Term Care and Deputy Premier
  • Victor Fedeli,  Minister of Finance and Chair of Cabinet
  • Doug Ford, Premier and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs
  • Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities
  • Ernie Hardeman, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs
  • Sylvia Jones, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport
  • Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Minister Responsible for Women’s Issues
  • Monte McNaughton, Minister of Infrastructure
  • Caroline Mulroney, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs
  • Rod Phillips, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks
  • Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, and Minister of Indigenous Affairs
  • Laurie Scott, Minister of Labour
  • Todd Smith, Minister of Government and Consumer Services, and Government House Leader
  • Lisa Thompson, Minister of Education
  • Michael Tibollo, Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services
  • Jim Wilson, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade
  • John Yakabuski, Minister of Transportation
  • Jeff Yurek, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry

Of specific note for the sector:

  • Indigenous Affairs remains a stand-alone Ministry but shares a Minister with the Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines
  • Citizenship and immigration policy is likely to come under the direction of the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services
  • Honours and Awards, formerly under the Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration, is now under the direction of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport
  • The Ministry of the Status of Women and Francophone affairs are now non-portfolio responsibilities
  • The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change is now the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks
  • A new Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility has been created

 

