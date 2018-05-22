Doors Open Toronto at 130 locations this weekend

The 19th annual Doors Open Toronto, presented by Great Gulf, returns this weekend, May 26 and 27, and will offer free and rare access to more than 130 architecturally, historically, culturally and socially significant buildings across the city, including 55 new sites. This year’s event theme is Film: The Great Romance. Scheduled programming includes free talks, film screenings, walking tours, musical performances and more.

Event updates will be available on Doors Open Toronto’s social media accounts throughout the weekend.

Media note: Building previews, tours and interviews with spokespeople can be arranged by contacting Justine Palinska at Justine.Palinska@toronto.ca or 647-462-0969.

Planning ahead

To help attendees plan their weekend, a list of participating buildings and an interactive building map is available at http://www.toronto.ca/doorsopen. Most buildings are open Saturday and Sunday, while some are open on irregular dates and times.

Toronto City Hall

Toronto City Hall will host activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the weekend. Visitors to the building can experience the Council Chamber, special exhibitions and rare access to the Mayor’s Office and the 27th floor observation deck. Knowledgeable staff and volunteers will be available to answer Doors Open Toronto-related questions. Visitors can also pick up an event guide throughout the weekend.

