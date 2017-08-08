The Color Run Dream Tour Comes to Woodbine on Aug. 12

The Color Run®, the happiest 5k on the planet, is bringing its 2017 tour theme, “The Color Run Dream Tour, Presented by Lay’s®” to Toronto on Saturday, August 12. The Color Run Dream Tour will create a world where anything is possible, unicorns are real and foam clouds make everything better.This year’s event will have a brand new red Color Zone to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday!

“We want The Color Run to bring happiness and health to people’s lives, and even be the motivator that kicks off Color Runners’ healthy lifestyles. We are excited to come to Toronto and give Color Runners the opportunity to step into a dream with us and enjoy a 5k that inspires people to get out and be active with their friends and families, all while having a blast!” said Chad Evans, The Color Run’s event director. “Our participants will experience an all new Lay’s Poppables Foam Zone and Dream Wall, fresh photo opps, giant unicorns, tons of color and even more music across the whole course on our Dream Tour.”

As participants enter the magical course, they experience the classic Color Zones and the brand new Lay’s Poppables Foam Zone, where they’re surrounded by dreamy colored foam or “clouds” as they run through the most colorful dream of all. The Color Run Dream Tour, Presented by Lay’s is filled with even more vibrant music across the whole course, radiant new colors, giant unicorns and the Dream Wall—a new addition to the course where runners spray paint their dreams on the wall to be seen by all. After crossing the Finish Line, Color Runners enjoy the Finish Festival, where they party with the Runicorn, dance, find unique photo opportunities and join in on massive color throws every couple of minutes.

Each Color Runner receives a custom race kit, including a limited-edition Dream Tour race shirt, a Unicorn Finisher’s Medal, embroidered headband, fun temporary tattoos and a color-in runner’s bib—to inspire participants to decorate and color their runner’s bib. Registration starts at $44.99 at ca.thecolorrun.com/locations/Toronto.