The City of Toronto Historic Sites Sep. 7-20

The City of Toronto Historic Sites present a variety of events that provide enriching entertainment for all ages while connecting visitors to Toronto’s rich history. Visit www.toronto.ca/museum-events for more information.

COLBORNE LODGE South end of High Park on Colborne Lodge Drive

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Regular Admission: Adults $6.19, Seniors/Youth $3.54, Children $2.65 (plus tax)

Limited free parking clodge@toronto.ca 416-392-6916

Myths and Legends Walking Tour

Sunday, September 17, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Colborne Lodge staff will lead a walking tour recounting the many myths and legends told about High Park. By their very nature, myths and legends generate a certain amount of skepticism. Are they entirely myth, are the simply cautionary tales; is there a modicum of truth somewhere? Join us and decide for yourself! Participants enjoy a light refreshment at the Lodge at the end of the walk. Meet at the benches across the road from the south side of Grenadier Restaurant. Free, part of the High Park Walking Tour program. www.highparknature.org Regular admission applies to tours of Colborne Lodge

FORT YORK NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE 250 Fort York Blvd.

Hours: Monday to Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regular Admission: Adults: $12.40, Seniors (65+): $8.85, Youth (13-18): $7.10,

Child (6-12): $5.30 (plus tax). Children 5 years and under are free.

Paid parking available near site. fortyork@toronto.ca 416-392-6907

On Common Ground Festival

September 15 to 17

The On Common Ground festival features an engaging mix of culturally-diverse music, dance, storytelling, theatre, visual arts, food, and family-friendly activities in celebration of Canada 150. This three-day festival, which runs from September 15 to 17, will launch the world premiere of Miigis by Red Sky Performance. Melding contemporary Indigenous dance and live music,Miigis explores a journey from the Atlantic Coast to the Great Lakes. Additional programming highlights include a community citizenship ceremony, a PEACES Artisan Market, the MomenTO Pop-up Museum, food workshops, craft making, and roving performances. Over the course of the festival, the Bentway will unveil a new large-scale mural by Montreal artist Olivier Bonnard produced in collaboration with Love Letters to the Great Lakes and Relay 150. www.toronto.ca/oncommonground

GIBSON HOUSE MUSEUM 5172 Yonge Street, at Park Home Avenue

Limited free parking on site; nearby paid underground and street level parking.

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Regular admission: Adults $6.19, Seniors/Youth $3.54, Children $2.65 (plus tax)

gibsonhouse@toronto.ca 416-395-7432

Pay-What-You-Wish Thursday Night Socials at Gibson House Museum

Thursdays, 5 to 8 p.m.

Visit Gibson House Museum on Thursday nights and take a self-guided tour through the historic house. Relax in the historic kitchen and learn about the Gibson family and the history of North York. Interested in improving your sewing skills? Join theCommunity Quilt Group from 6 to 8 p.m. where you will explore historic and contemporary quilting techniques in a comfortable, social setting. Work on a group project, or pay a small fee for materials and make your own piece. The last Thursday of each month is Board Games Night – all ages welcome to challenge us to a game! Keep an eye on our Facebook page for the featured games of the month.

Tea and Tour Sundays

Every Sunday from September 17 to December 16, 1 to 4:30 p.m.

There’s a seat for you at the harvest table in the historic kitchen on Sunday afternoons throughout the year. Relax and have a chat over tea and homemade cookies. Enjoy a tour of the lovely, 1850s farmhouse. Included with regular admission.

MACKENZIE HOUSE 82 Bond Street

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday: 12 to 5 p.m.

Regular Admission: Adults $6.19, Seniors/Youth $3.54, Children: $2.65 (plus tax)

Children (4 and under): Free. machouse@toronto.ca 416-392-6915

The Past is Never Far

May 2 to September 15

Included with regular admission

Photographer Summer Leigh presents an exhibition of photos that combine historic images with contemporary and capture the changing streetscapes of urban Toronto. This exhibit is presented as part of TO Canada with Love, the City of Toronto’s year-long program of celebrations, commemorations and exhibitions focusing on Canada’s 150th birthday.

THE MARKET GALLERY 2nd Floor, South St. Lawrence Market, 95 Front Street East

Admission by pay-what-you-can donation (suggested donation $2.) marketgallery@toronto.ca 416-392-7604.

Maple Leaf Forever: Toronto’s Take on a National Symbol

July 22 to November 25

This artifact-rich exhibition will explore how Torontonians have helped shape the maple leaf as Canada’s leading national symbol over the past 150 years. From the Prince of Wales’ visit to Toronto just prior to Confederation to the use of the maple leaf in commercial and industrial branding throughout the 20th century, Torontonians have forged close associations between the maple leaf as an icon and a source of identity. This exhibit is presented as part of TO Canada with Love, the City of Toronto’s year-long program of celebrations, commemorations and exhibitions honouring Canada’s 150th birthday.

MONTGOMERY’S INN 4709 Dundas Street West at Islington Avenue

Hours: Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday 1 to 5 p.m., Closed Mondays & Holidays.

Tearoom Hours: Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.

Regular Admission: Adults $6.19, Seniors/Youth $3.54, Children $2.65 (plus tax)

Free parking montinn@toronto.ca 416-394-8113

Tea Time at the Inn

Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m.

Special weekly tea in our community room. Choice of sweet or savoury plate, with a seasonal feature. $7.00 plus HST. No reservation required.

Montgomery’s Inn Winter Farmers Market

Every Wednesday from, 2 to 6 pm

Buy direct from local farmers and food artisans. Organic fruit and vegetables, organic wine, cheese, bread and prepared foods as well as ethically raised meat, honey and more! Free.

Montgomery’s Inn Annual Corn Roast

Thursday, September 7, 5 to 8 p.m.

FREE (Charges for food will apply)

Montgomery’s Inn famous annual corn roast, with corn baked in the Inn’s own outdoor bake oven, freshly made pizza and other refreshments for sale. Enjoy children’s activities and displays from west-end heritage organizations, with the chance to add your stories of remarkable people, places and events from Toronto’s past to the City’s MomenTO timeline. This year’s musical performance highlights Canadian musical traditions, with the magical repertoire of Franco-Ontarian sister group Ariko, who will take you on a journey through Canadiana including traditional French-Canadian music and classics from Toronto music legends Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Murray McLauchlan, and Gordon Lightfoot. This event is presented as part of TO Canada with Love, the City of Toronto’s year-long program of celebrations, commemorations and exhibitions honouring Canada’s 150th birthday.

SCARBOROUGH MUSEUM 1007 Brimley Road, just north of Lawrence in Thomson Memorial Park

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday 12 to 8 p.m

Regular admission is pay-what-you-can. shm@toronto.ca 416-338-8807

September Weekends – 12 to 4 p.m.

Sad about summer ending? Leaf your worries behind! Scarborough Museum has tons of fun for the whole family every weekend, so come on out and get in that last bit of summer! Admission is Pay What You Can.

SPADINA MUSEUM 285 Spadina Road

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday and Holiday Mondays, 12 to 5 p.m

Regular admission: Adults $7.96, Seniors/Youth (13-18 yrs.) $5.75, Children (6-12 yrs.) $4.87 (plus tax), Children (5 and under) Free. Paid parking next door at Casa Loma

416-392-6910 spadina@toronto.ca

Yoga at Spadina

Sunday, September 10, 2 p.m.

This class will be led by certified yoga instructor Diane Grundy, who has been practicing yoga and studying yoga philosophy for over 5 years. Diane is a Yoga Alliance Certified (200 hours) instructor, who will be leading the class through a gentle/ beginner level of hatha yoga. Although the class will be at the beginner level, all levels are welcome. It is suggested that participants please bring a mat, towel, and water, and that they arrive at least 10 minutes before the class begins. Classes are limited to 12 participants, and pre-registration is required, by calling Spadina Museum, at 416-392-6910. Admission for the class is pay-what-you-wish, and monies will be donated to the museum

City Cider

Sunday, September 17, 12 to 5 p.m.

Spadina Museum, in partnership with Not Far From The Tree, presents the annual City Cider, an all-ages cider celebration featuring local food, craft cider, live music, and fun for kids. Tickets are $8.00 in advance, and $10.00 at the gate. Children under 12 are admitted free. For more information, and to purchase tickets, please go to the City Cider website, citycider.org.

Our Journey: An Art Map of Canadian Identity

Until December 31

FREE (does not include admission to the restored museum)

Our Journey – An Art Map of Canadian Identity at Spadina Museum is taking shape! And you can help: this collaborative project by Toronto artist Xenia Gonzalez acknowledges our presence on Indigenous land, which is home to many diverse Indigenous people. Come in for a visit and share your stories and be a part of this art project that aims to acknowledge everyone’s place, identities and contributions to Canadian society past and present. This project is presented as part of TO Canada with Love, the City of Toronto’s year-long program of celebrations, commemorations and exhibitions honouring Canada’s 150th birthday.

— Ilena Aldini-Messina