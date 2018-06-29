City officially opens outdoor pools

Toronto has officially kicked off the 2018 summer season at Heron Park with the opening of 59 city-wide outdoor pools and over 100 wading pools.

All outdoor pools and wading pools will begin their full-time summer schedules on Saturday, June 30 and will remain open with varying schedules until Labour Day weekend. Wading pools are shallow water areas located in parks. Each wading pool will operate on individual schedules until September 2, weather permitting. Caregivers are reminded to supervise children at all times in these areas.

“Toronto is a great place to live and visit, and that is particularly true in the summer months. Swimming is a great way to stay cool during the hot days of summer while improving on an important life skill,” said Mayor Tory. “I encourage all Torontonians to get out and cool down in our City pools.”

Over 90 splash pads are open across the city and will remain open until September 16. Splash pads operate daily from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and are activated through push-button features. Caregivers are reminded to supervise children at all times in these water play areas.

More information about pool hours, operations and locations, is available at http://www.toronto.ca/swim or by calling 311.

Supervision or swimming ability requirements are in place for children under 10 years of age. Leisure swimming is free for all ages.

— Jane Arbour