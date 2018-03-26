Toronto info session on becoming a candidate

The City of Toronto will host an information session on becoming a city elections candidate for the office of Mayor, Councillor or School Board Trustee in this October’s municipal election.

The session will feature a presentation from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs. Staff from both the Ministry and the City of Toronto will be available at the session to provide information and answer questions about city elections.

Date: Friday, April 6 Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Location: Toronto City Hall, Committee Room 1, 100 Queen St. W.

Interested city elections attendees can register by email at candidateinfo@toronto.ca or by phone at 416-338-1111. Accommodation requests can be made up to 72 hours in advance of the session.

The City of Toronto’s municipal election will take place on Monday, October 22 to elect a Mayor, City Councillors and Trustees for the city’s four school boards. The first day to file a nomination paper to run for one of these offices is May 1, 2018.

More information about this year’s municipal election is available at http://www.toronto.ca/elections.

— Jennifer Wing