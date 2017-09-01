City Access, Equity & HR Awards extend deadline

The City of Toronto has extended the nomination deadline by about two weeks for the 2017 Access, Equity and Human Rights Awards. Residents are encouraged to submit nominations for the awards, which are the City’s highest honour to recognize people or programs that have made a difference in Toronto by working to eliminate discrimination and break down barriers to equality.

The revised deadline for nominations is Monday, September 18 at 4 p.m.

Nominees must be Toronto residents, groups or programs. It is easy to submit a nomination online or by mail. More information, including past recipients, is available at toronto.ca/civicawards.

The five Access, Equity and Human Rights Awards consist of the Indigenous Affairs Award; the Access Award on Disability Issues; the Constance E. Hamilton Award on the Status of Women; the Pride Award for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Trans and Two-Spirit Issues; and the William P. Hubbard Race Relations Award.

Nominations are made by the public and recipients are selected by a panel of community members with expertise and knowledge of issues pertinent to the awards. Winners will be announced in the fall and an awards ceremony will be held at Toronto City Hall in December.