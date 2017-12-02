Christmas@Toronto’s Historic First Post Office

Look for our newsletter each Friday in December.

SALE in the SHOP: December 1-8

All Bags and Calendars are 30% off!

Very important sale small print: discount cannot be applied to Canada Post product or postage. Discount cannot be applied in addition to any other discount except Members’ discount.

Town of York Historical Society Members get an additional 10% off the original price with their membership card!

Previous purchases cannot be adjusted. No rain checks.

One more date for Cement Planters

Spend the evening at the Post Office and take home a handmade and super chic planter! In this new workshop, you will mold, set, paint, and detail a beautiful pot, and then plant a tiny succulent. Each participant will take home one potted succulent and at least one handmade planter. We provide all materials, including succulents!

There’s one last workshop, and one last chance this year to make someone a sweet handmade gift, and have fun while learning a new skill!

Register for the Cement Planter Workshop – December 7

Holiday Open House!

During the hustle-bustle of December in Old Town Toronto, don’t forget to drop by Toronto’s First Post Office on December 14th from 4-7pm for our Holiday Open House!

All gift shop purchases during the event will be 10% off, or 20% for Town of York Historical Society members with their membership card!

Mail early for Christmas!

@TOs1stPO continues to keep you up to date on Canada Post’s mail-by dates for 2017. Get your international cards ready to go by December 5th!

Post-a-Letter: Holiday Edition!

Join us on December 10th, 2017 from 12-4pm for our Holiday edition of Post-a-letter Sunday. There will be paper crafts and festive treats, all in a quaint historic setting! Take advantage of our stationery and supplies to catch up on your holiday correspondence and mail your letters to Santa.

All gift shop purchases during the event will be 10% off, or 20% for Town of York Historical Society members with their membership card.

Everyone is welcome! Please pass along our invitation to your friends and family of all ages. The more, the merrier!

Coming up in January:

If you joined us last year to explore Bullet Journals, or if you’re still curious what all the fuss is about, Planning on Paper is the workshop for you. We’ll not only go through the setting up of a new Bullet Journal, but also explore other paper-based productivity systems. Mix and match and individualize to take your productivity to the next level.

Register for Planning on Paper – January 18

There is new life for old cards! In this workshop, we’ll make a series of useful items from your old cards, including notebooks, new cards, wallets, and more! You’ll get instructions, and the time, help, and supplies to make as many as you like during the workshop.

Register for the Old Card Workshop – January 28

P.S.

Please note that Toronto’s First Post Office will be closed

December 24 – 26, and December 31 – January 2.

