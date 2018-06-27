Chris Murray appointed city manager of Toronto

Toronto City Council appointed Chris Murray to the position of City Manager today (June 27), following a comprehensive search. He will assume the role August 13 and report to City Council.

“The City Manager is responsible for leading the women and men of the Toronto Public Service as they work on behalf of Toronto residents,” said Mayor John Tory. “Chris brings to this position a deep understanding of the complexities and challenges of municipal service delivery and I look forward to working with him as we continue to build a modern, motivated and effective City government focused on the people’s needs. He knows how to use positive change to make us better and I know that’s what he will do.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the City of Toronto,” said Murray. “Toronto is Canada’s leading economic engine and one of the world’s most diverse and livable cities. I can think of no better place to contribute my skills and experience as a senior leader, city builder and champion of a high performing work force.”

Murray took on the role of City Manager at the City of Hamilton in January 2009. He was responsible for overseeing 7,800 City workers, delivering citizen-centred services to residents and businesses and moving the City’s priorities forward. During his tenure, Murray’s city-building initiatives included development of Hamilton’s waterfront, LRT, Tim Hortons Field, GO service expansion and the negotiation of the development of a downtown McMaster Medical Campus. Additionally, he established a results-based accountability framework, a citizen engagement charter and healthy neighbourhood program.

Prior to becoming City Manager, Murray was the City of Hamilton’s Director of Housing, where he established the Hostels to Homes Program, which housed homeless men and led to changes to the shelter system.

