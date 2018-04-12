Change in plan for work on Don Valley Parkway

The closure of the Don Valley Parkway originally scheduled for annual maintenance work this weekend has been cancelled. As a result, the DVP will remain open this weekend.

Significant rain in the forecast is a key factor in this late decision. In addition, Transportation Services was planning to pave as part of its work this weekend and the forecast chilly temperatures are not conducive to good paving.

Details about a future closure of the parkway for this work will be communicated next week.

