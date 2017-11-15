Cavalcade of Lights: Nathan Phillips Sq. Nov. 25

On Saturday, November 25 at 7 p.m., the 51st annual Cavalcade of Lights presented by Great Gulf will mark the official start of the holiday season in the city with the first lighting of Toronto’s 18-metre (60-foot) Christmas tree, sponsored by Hudson’s Bay, along with live performances, a skating party and a dazzling fireworks display.

“The Cavalcade of Lights is a 50-year Toronto tradition bringing families together to celebrate the start of the holiday season,” said Mayor John Tory. “The event offers a fantastic lineup of performers, the lighting of the city’s official Christmas tree, and a spectacular fireworks show. I invite everyone to join the festivities.”

“The Cavalcade is a family-friendly event that brings Torontonians together to enjoy great musical talent from across Canada,” said Councillor Michael Thompson (Ward 37 Scarborough Centre), Chair of the Economic Development Committee. “I look forward to the event each year and I encourage everyone to join me in celebrating this Toronto holiday tradition.”

This favourite Toronto tradition brings together thousands of people in Nathan Phillips Square each year under the twinkle of more than 525,000 energy-efficient lights provided by Toronto Hydro.

This year’s event lineup will feature:

• A skating party with DJ Fawn Big Canoe, 6 p.m. – Mixing the sounds of house, bass, classic soul, disco and everything in between, this Toronto DJ will bring a sophisticated simplicity and effortless execution to the DJ booth.

• Charmie Deller, 7 p.m. – Contemporary style of rhythm and blues and pop-soul from the singer and songwriter who has performed at Manifesto, Honey Jam, Canada Day 2017 and TEDx.

• Matthew Barber and Jill Barber, 7:45 p.m. – Together with a seven-piece band, these Canadian award-winning musical siblings will offer original songs that evoke the golden age of Canadiana roots music.

• A performance by Alex Cuba, sponsored by Great Gulf, 8:40 p.m. – Latin Grammy and Juno Award-winner Alex Cuba will perform his sugarcane-sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks and powerful guitar riffs that distinguish his style within the Latin music landscape.

• Skating Party with DJ MelBoogie, 9:40 p.m. – Recognized as a pioneer of Canadian hip hop and one of the country’s best-known female DJs, MelBoogie’s roots are deeply embedded in radio, both as a host and mix show format DJ.

• Illuminair Entertainment, 6:30 to 10:15 p.m. – Fire-based performances from Toronto’s premier, bespoke circus company.

• Visuals by Roxanne Luchak, 6 to 6:55 p.m. and 9:40 to 10:30 p.m. – Toronto-based visual artist will present live video mixing using cutting-edge techniques on LED screens.

The complete event schedule is available at http://www.toronto.ca/cavalcade.

Cavalcade of Lights is committed to creating an accessible event. An accessible viewing area and ASL interpreter will be onsite for all to enjoy this special evening.

— Justine Palinska