Cavalcade of Lights at city hall this Saturday

The annual Cavalcade of Lights presented by Great Gulf will illuminate Nathan Phillips Square, located at 100 Queen Street W., tomorrow at 6 p.m. with DJ skating parties, live music, the countdown to the first lighting of Toronto’s official Christmas tree, fireworks and more.

The detailed event schedule for Saturday is as follows:

• A skating party with DJ Fawn Big Canoe, 6 p.m. – Mixing the sounds of house, bass, classic soul, disco and everything in between, this Toronto DJ will bring a sophisticated simplicity and effortless execution to the DJ booth.

• Charmie, 7 p.m. – Contemporary style of rhythm and blues and pop-soul from the singer and songwriter who has performed at Manifesto, Honey Jam, Canada Day 2017 and TEDx.

• Matthew Barber and Jill Barber, 7:45 p.m. – Together with a seven-piece band, these Canadian award-winning musical siblings will offer original songs that evoke the golden age of Canadiana roots music.

• A performance by Alex Cuba, sponsored by Great Gulf, 8:40 p.m. – Latin Grammy and Juno Award-winner Alex Cuba will perform his sugarcane-sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks and powerful guitar riffs that distinguish his style within the Latin music landscape.

• Skating Party with DJ MelBoogie, 9:40 p.m. – Recognized as a pioneer of Canadian hip hop and one of the country’s best-known female DJs, MelBoogie’s roots are deeply embedded in radio, both as a host and mix show format DJ.

• Illuminair Entertainment, 6:30 to 10:15 p.m. – Fire-based performances from Toronto’s premier, bespoke circus company.

• Visuals by Roxanne Luchak, 6 to 6:55 p.m. and 9:40 to 10:30 p.m. – Toronto-based visual artist will present live video mixing using cutting-edge techniques on LED screens.

The complete event schedule is available at http://www.toronto.ca/cavalcade.

The city is committed to creating an accessible event to help ensure that everyone who attends can enjoy this special evening. An accessible section will be available on the upper level roof terrace of the skate pavilion and ASL interpretation will be provided from the stage.

– Justine Palinska