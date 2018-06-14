Building, development teams kick off Toronto campaign

Toronto Housing is a key issue of the 2018 municipal election. Providing housing for the next generation is a challenge that needs to be solved in a partnership between residents, the building industry and municipal governments across the GTA.

The Building Industry and Land Development Association Kicks Off its 2018 Municipal Election Campaign in Toronto

The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) will kick-off its 2018 Municipal Election Campaign and will put forward some ideas to improve the housing supply problem. BILD believes that renovators and custom home builders can help to provide creative ways in building much needed supply to the housing market. Renovators and custom home builders can add to the Toronto housing supply by building laneway housing, basement apartments and increasing density by building on sub-divided lots.

The City of Toronto has shown leadership working with BILD through the Renovator Roundtable to help bring creative solutions to speed up approvals for renovation permits, to update existing housing stock, add laneway housing and improve the housing supply issue in the City of Toronto.

BILD wants all GTA municipalities to bring the same thinking the City of Toronto has when it comes to the renovation industry.

When: June 18, 2018 – 12:00 p.m.

Where: Nathan Phillips Square

Who: Speakers include: Ana Bailao, Deputy Mayor, Councillor Ward 16, City of Toronto; Jon-Carlos Tsilfidis Chair, BILD Government Relations Sub-Committee; Sam Lapidus, Chair, BILD Renovator Council

What: Ana Bailao will sign BILD's Housing Pledge and talk about Laneway Housing and new ways to increase gentle density in the form of mid-rise buildings.

With 1,500 members, BILD is the voice of the home building, land development and professional renovation industry in the Greater Toronto Area. BILD is proudly affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders’ Associations.

— John Provenzano