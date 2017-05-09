Border Crossings: 5 great places to visit on the Canadian/US border

Canadians are sure to say that they live in the most beautiful country in the world: from Newfoundland in the east, to Vancouver in the west and all points in between, we have beauty and splendor wherever we look. But there’s more: beyond our southern border sits the USA and a quick step south opens up a whole new world of travel opportunities. Here are just five of the best places to visit if you fancy a change.

For a family treat, there really is nowhere quite like Niagara Falls. One of the wonders of the world, it actually straddles the US-Canadian border and there are some great stories to keep your youngsters entertained. How about the 1912 Ice Bridge Disaster, the daring rescue of Loftberg and Harris from their stricken ‘scow’ in 1918 and, of course, Annie Taylor – the first person to go over the falls in a barrel and survive! There’s plenty to do and see but don’t forget your waterproofs.

Just down the road from Niagara is the beautiful city of Buffalo. Don’t be taken in by the rustic name – this is a cultured city with beautiful architecture and a thriving arts scene. The centrepiece is the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, with a world-class collection of modern and contemporary art. There are seven significant buildings by Frank Lloyd Wright, as well as The Lafayette, designed by Louise Blanchard Bethune, American’s first female professional architect. For families, there’s a zoo, museums of History and Science and the Herschell Carousel Factory Museum.

Just a few miles over the border from Montreal is the Akwesasne Mohawk Resort and Casino. This beautiful resort offers you a chance to try out real gaming in luxurious surroundings, but with most of us living miles away from a casino, there’s been a huge growth in the popularity of online gaming in the past few years. As noted by comparison site CasinoUK, there are now dozens of online casinos available to play at – many of which offer their own welcome bonuses and offers. For those whom the Akwesasne Mohawk Resort is slightly out of reach, online sites might instead be a plausible option.

Further west, near Thunder Bay, is the Superior National Forest. As the name suggests, it lies on the western shores of Lake Superior and is the perfect place to experience the outdoors life. There’s hunting, hiking and swimming in the summer and when winter sets in you can snowmobile, cross-country ski and cast a line below the ice to catch a fish or two. If you love the great outdoors, it may just be the perfect place for you.

Last on our list is Mackinac Island. Perched on the top of Michigan State, the island is a step back in time. There’s beautiful parkland to explore with the family, ‘living history’ exhibitions at Fort Mackinac and no-one should miss tasting to island’s renowned fudge. Still made to the original 19th-century recipe, it’s guaranteed to finish your trip off with a smile.