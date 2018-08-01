Book launch for Mixter Twizzle’s Breakfast

Regan W. H. Macaulay is holding a book launch for her latest picture storybook, Mixter Twizzle’s Breakfast, out on the front lawn of the Necropolis Chapel at 200 Winchester Street, Toronto, where the Cabbagetown Theatre Co. will be presenting children’s play Aladdin and his Magic Lamp within the Chapel – all taking place during the Cabbagetown Festival Saturday September 8th (Noon – 5pm) and Sunday September 9th, 2018 (Noon – 5pm).

Mixter Twizzle’s Breakfast is a picture storybook written by Regan W. H. Macaulay of Toronto, illustrated by Toronto artist Wei Lu, and published by Mirror World Publishing, Windsor, Ontario (http://www.mirrorworldpublishing.com/). The book is intended for children ages 4-7.

Mixter Twizzle is an odd, red, round-shaped, mischievous creature. He lives in a hovel, beneath a rustic barn, underneath the chicken coop at Riverdale Farm. He’s a snoozing sneezer and a snoring barker; a peculiar sort that both annoys and pleases. At first, Mixter Twizzle is thrilled by his egg-gorging fests, delighting in his own wickedness, but he soon realizes he is lonely. He longs for companionship, but the hens he has tormented will have nothing to do with him. Can this fiendish creature learn to make friends at the farm?

Actor and CBC Media Librarian Kevin Risk and the author will read a 5-minute teaser portion Mixter Twizzle at 12:40, 1:40, 2:40, 3:40 and 4:40pm Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to attend the reading and receive a draw ticket for prizes (draw will take place after the weekend and winners will be notified by email by Monday September 10th)! The author will be available each day to sign copies of the book (the illustrator will also be present to sign books at times TBD). And there’s the entire Cabbagetown Festival, Riverdale Farm and Aladdin and his Magic Lamp to enjoy before and after the reading:

Cabbagetown Theatre Company presents Aladdin and his Magical Lamp an all-ages, panto-inspired fantasy featuring the hero Aladdin, his wise-cracking mother, a spell-casting Genie, an evil villain and of course, a princess! Shows are 30 minutes long and run at 12 noon, 1 pm, 2 pm, 3 pm and 4 pm on Saturday, Sept. 8th and Sunday, Sept. 9th. Tickets are $5 per person — be sure to check out the show before or after a teaser reading of Mixter Twizzle’s Breakfast!

Other events being held during the Cabbagetown Festival: Cabbagetown Street Festival (with all kinds of vendors, and BBQs, children’s area, street performers and more), the Arts and Crafts Festival in Riverdale Park West, Park Snacks, and of course, Riverdale Farm, where the story takes place (which is celebrating it’s 40th anniversary this year)!

Regan W. H. McCauley writes novels, short stories, children’s literature, and scripts. Writing is her passion, but she’s also a producer and director of theatre, film, and television. She is an animal-enthusiast as well, which led her to become a Certified Canine (and Feline) Massage Therapist. Other award-winning picture storybooks include Beverlee Beaz the Brown Burmese, Sloth the Lazy Dragon, Tamara Turtle’s Life So Far. She is also the author of The Trilogy of Horrifically Half-baked Ham, which includes Space Zombies! (based on her film, Space Zombies: 13 Months of Brain-Spinning Mayhem!—available on iTunes and on DVD), They Suck and Horror at Terror Creek.

Wei Lu is an illustrator and graphic designer residing in Toronto. She grew up in China before studying at Nova Scotia’s College of Art and Design. She loves animals and make-believe characters of any kind and can bring them to life with a pencil and paper.