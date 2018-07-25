Bentway visionaries get a Key to the City

“Judy and Wilmot Matthews have improved the lives of Torontonians through their overwhelming generosity and transformative vision,” said Mayor Tory. “They remind us that society is better when we focus on things that strengthen community and enhance quality of life for everyone. Their investments in education, medical research, cultural diversity and urban renewal have made an indelible and positive difference in our city. For their virtuous and impactful commitment to a better Toronto, I am proud to present Judy and Wilmot Matthews a Key to the City.”

Judy and Wilmot Matthews are civic leaders and philanthropists who give to a wide variety of Toronto-based organizations that support education, medical research, cultural organizations and city-building initiatives. Passionate Torontonians, they are deeply committed to enriching the city and its residents. The Matthews are presented with a Key to the City to honour their philanthropic work including their $25 million donation to The Bentway, a unique and innovative public space that transforms 1.75 km underneath Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway into a vibrant new gathering place for our city’s growing population.

On April 30, seven Key to the City recipients were announced for 2018. The complete list of recipients for this year is available at https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/awards-tributes/tributes/key-to-the-city/.

During his term in office, Mayor Tory has officially presented Keys to the City to His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, Paul Beeston, Rush, Aubrey Graham (Drake), Susan Gapka, Peter Oundjian, Zanana Akande, Fran Sonshine and Patricia Moore.

Since amalgamation, 64 Keys to the City have officially been presented by Mayors of Toronto. The mayor awards the key to inspiring individuals from diverse backgrounds who embody the spirit and potential of Toronto and have contributed significantly to civic life. The Key to the City represents the highest honour the City can confer on an individual or a group.

— Don Peat