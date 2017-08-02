Artists to transform Toronto’s Underpass Park

Artists from across Canada have begun work on Multipli’city—a public art project that will transform 13 pillars in Toronto’s Underpass Park into works of art to commemorate Canada’s 150th birthday.

The project, part of the StreetARToronto Partnership Program, is being managed by Mural Routes, a member-based not-for-profit arts service organization dedicated to the creation, development and promotion of public wall art. Seventeen Canadian artists will bring colourful designs that highlight the diversity of Canada’s people to this unique public space.

The majority of the artists will be together in Toronto for the first time Aug. 3 and will be available to discuss their contributions to the project.

Date: Thursday, August 3

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m. (meet and greet)

Location: Underpass Park, 29 Lower River St.

In 2017, Toronto will honour Canada’s 150th birthday with “TO Canada with Love,” a year-long program of celebrations, commemorations and exhibitions.

— Ellen Leesti