Adelaide St. E. watermain replaced after 142 years

The Watermain under Adelaide Street East to be replaced this summer after 142 years of service

Beginning July 3, the City of Toronto will replace the watermain and City-owned portions of substandard water services along Adelaide Street East between Jarvis and Parliament Streets. The watermain, now 142 years old, has reached the end of its service life. This work will improve water service in the local area. The construction will result in lane reductions while the work is underway from now until December.

“Toronto is rich in history and there is still some vintage infrastructure that – as in this case – has provided nearly a century and a half of service,” said Jaye Robinson (Ward 25 Don Valley West), Chair of the Public Works and Infrastructure Committee. “This important work is part of the City’s $720-million investment to maintain and improve its core infrastructure this year.”

The work will be delivered in two phases. Phase one work will start at Parliament Street and extend west to Princess Street. During that work, Adelaide Street East will be reduced to one lane of vehicular traffic and one bicycle lane. Phase two work, from just west of Princess Street to Jarvis Street, will begin when phase one is completed.

Signs will be posted to support the safe travel of all road users, including pedestrians and cyclists as well as drivers. Road users should expect delays and increased traffic in this area and on nearby main and side streets.

The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays. Some work will occur after hours and on Sundays if required.

The City is engaged in an aggressive program of watermain replacement and road construction to improve aging infrastructure. This replacement work is important to prevent unplanned water service disruptions and damage to road infrastructure.

More information about this project and other construction taking place downtown is available at http://www.toronto.ca/downtownconstructionprojects.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to use the City’s web-based map, http://www.toronto.ca/roadrestrictions, to help plan their travel. More information about the City’s planned capital construction work is available at http://www.toronto.ca/inview.