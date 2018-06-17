After the incredible success of our “Welcome To Cabbagetown Mural” on the side of the LCBO at Winchester and Parliament in 2016, we are excited to bring Cabbagetown another mural thanks to a grant from the City of Toronto and our location partners at Zakkushi Restaurant on historic Carlton Street in Cabbagetown.Capitalizing on the research conducted for the 2016 mural, Toronto artists Michael Cavanaugh and Ted Hamer have created 4 mural concepts and we need you to help us choose which one will be painted on the wall at Zakkushi, 193 Carlton Street.

The mural concepts include everything from Victorian wallpaper pattern backgrounds, a rose with a hidden cabbage, a cabbage moon, floral patterns and even a friendly and welcoming Red Panda!

Take a look at each and vote for your favourite now. Voting closes Monday June 18th, 12 noon.