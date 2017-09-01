Heritage Toronto September events

|
MEDIUM = MESSAGE:
TWIN LEGACIES OF MARSHALL McLUHAN
& CityTV
Join us on September 14 for this FREE event with media expert Dr. Ira Wagman, our fifth talk for the MomenTO: Heritage of Innovation Series. Learn how Marshall McLuhan connects to CityTV, as we examine the legacies of two of Toronto’s innovators in media and communications.
Image: Winnipeg Free Press
While Marshall McLuhan’s students at the University of Toronto were learning that “the medium is the message” in the 1960s, a decade later, down on Queen Street West, a team of people were experimenting with a new kind of television. Over the past forty years, CityTV has changed the way the news is reported, brought music videos to Canadian youth, and given us “Speaker’s Corner”. During its heyday in the 1980s and 1990s, the station’s mix of innovative programming, and its depictions of a young, urban, multicultural Toronto, were delivered with a distinctive visual style and occasional cheeky tone.
Ira Wagman
is an Associate Professor of Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University. He is the co-editor of
Intersections in Media and Communications. In the mid 1990s, he interned in the On-Air Promotion department at CityTV and even appeared in an ad for “Speaker’s Corner” asking “Where does my loonie go?”.
Presented in partnership with
Sunday, September 10; 1:30 PM
INNOVATIONS IN AEROSPACE
If you want to experience something that is out of this world, be sure to check out the FREE talk for the MomenTO: Heritage of Innovation Series on September 10 with space historian Jordan Bimm.
|Image: Canada Space Agency
Learn how Toronto has contributed to innovations such as the Canadarm, and planes like the Beaver and the Avro Arrow. You’ll hear some of the lesser known stories too, such as the connection between Nobel Prize winner Frederick Banting and the anti-gravity space suit!
Presented in partnership with
MomenTO: Toronto’s Heritage of Innovation
This summer and fall, we are pleased to present MomenTO: Toronto’s Heritage of Innovation, six talks on how Toronto innovation has shaped Canada and the world, in partnership with the City of Toronto.
MomenTO: Toronto’s Heritage of Innovation is part of the MomenTO program, which is produced by City of Toronto in partnership with the Province of Ontario’s Ontario150 Program and the Government of Canada.
Recognizing extraordinary contributions to the conservation and celebration of Toronto’s heritage
Mayor’s Reception Sponsors
Award Sponsors
This event is Heritage Toronto’s major fundraiser of the year, raising monies in support of our public programming.
HISTORICAL WRITING: SHORT PUBLICATION NOMINEES
Congratulations to the 12 nominees for the Historical Writing: Short Publication Award!
From articles, to booklets, to pamphlets, this year’s nominees used a variety of methods (archaeological, photographic, material culture etc.) to create short publications that reflect on important themes in society. Topics covered include Toronto’s history of consumerism, racism, and homophobia.
TONIGHT; 6:30 PM AND Saturday, September 17; 10:30 AM
MUSIC HISTORY ON THE YONGE STREET STRIP
Image: Alex Willms
Discover the music history on Yonge Street, beginning in the 1950s. Visit the sites of famous clubs like The Colonial, Friar, and Le Coq D’Or, and concert venues such as Massey Hall and the Eaton Auditorium. Hear stories about Oscar Peterson, Ronnie Hawkins, Glenn Gould and many more.
Start Point:
Queen Street and Victoria Street (northwest corner by statue)
|Maple Leaf Gardens (50 Carlton Street)
$10 donation suggested
Saturday, September 2; 10:30 AM
YONGE STREET ARCHITECTURE
|Image: Alex Willms
***LAST CHANCE!
Discover the history of Yonge Street, Toronto’s 220+ year-old road and major artery. This tour explores the architecture of 10 key sites along a portion of downtown Yonge Street that highlight its development from a strategic military road in 1793, to a strip of vice in the early 20th century, to the shopping and cultural destination it is today.
Start Point:
|
YMCA (20 Grosvenor Street)
|
End Point:
|
Old City Hall (60 Queen Street West)
|Cost:
|
$10 donation suggested
Platinum Sponsor
Silver Sponsor
Sunday, September 3; 10:30 AM
WORKERS’ HISTORY OF SPADINA
Tour on June 11, Image: Erin Sylvester for Torontoist
***LAST CHANCE! Only 3 tickets left
Hear colourful stories of working-class life in and around Spadina Avenue during the 20th century. Learn about the development of the garment district and its surrounding Jewish neighbourhoods, the rise of workers’ organizations, the parades and street-based protests, the rough and raunchy entertainment scene of the area, and its transition to a vibrant Chinese community.
Start Point:
|
Spadina Avenue and College Street (southeast corner)
|
End Point:
|
Spadina Avenue and Queen Street
|
Cost:
|
$20 for general public, $14 for members; registration required
Tour Sponsor
Thursday, September 7; 6:30 PM
BEYOND THE NUTS & BOLTS: TORONTO’S ENGINEERING PAST
***LAST CHANCE!
Discover Toronto’s engineering past featuring some of Canada’s greatest achievements- from the feats of structural engineering that produced the CN Tower to lesser-known examples, including advancements in chemical engineering that have helped purify our drinking water, and innovations in biomedical engineering that have improved our health.
Start Point:
|
Galbraith Building (35 St. George Street)
|
End Point:
|
CN Tower (301 Front Street West)
|
Cost:
|
$10 donation suggested
Saturday, September 9; 1:30 PM
DISCOVER DOWNSVIEW PARK
***LAST CHANCE!
Explore the history of Downsview Park and its transformation from a military base to a unique urban park. Learn about its natural features, including the rare tallgrass prairie, and connect with Toronto’s urban wilderness.
Start Point:
|Downsview Hub (70 Canuck Avenue)
|End Point:
|same
|Cost:
|
$10 donation suggested
Tour Partner
|
|
Sunday, September 10; 1:30 PM
LOST BREWERIES OF OLD TORONTO
***LAST CHANCE!
Explore Toronto’s rich and malty brewing history on this tour with noted beer expert Jordan St. John, author of Lost Breweries of Toronto and The Ontario Craft Beer Guide. Learn about the heritage breweries of Old Town dating back to the early 1800s, some of which still exist today. Tour will end with a beer tasting presented by Mill Street Brewery.
Start Point:
|
Moss Park (Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street)
|
End Point:
|
Mill Street Brew Pub (21 Tank House Lane)
|
Cost:
|
$20 for general public, $14 for members; registration required
Tour Partner
|
|
Thursday, September 14; 6:30 PM
LIBERTY RECLAIMED: HISTORY OF THE VILLAGE
|
|Image: Mercer Reformatory for Women, Toronto Archives
***LAST CHANCE!
Explore the west end’s Liberty Village, one of the fastest-growing condominium and creative districts in the city. The community’s rich heritage can be seen in the adaptive reuse of its industrial buildings, the remains of the Central Prison Chapel, and its many artists’ studios-but how does it all fit together? Learn key points in the neighbourhood’s history and build a deeper connection with those who live and work there.
Start Point:
|Massey Harris Park (945 King Street West)
|End Point:
|Lamport Stadium (1151 King Street West)
|Cost:
|
$10 donation suggested
Saturday, September 16; 1:30 PM
PRIDE OUTSIDE THE VILLAGE: LGTBQ+ HERITAGE
Tour on August 5, Image: Scott Dagostino for Torontoist
***LAST CHANCE!
Before the Village, the centre of gay and lesbian life in the city was on King Street and the area that is now the Eaton Centre. Before the tour, read the Torontoist
article Out of the Closets, Into the Streets.
Then join us and the Canadian Lesbian and Gay Archives on a walk through Toronto’s queer past and follow in the footsteps of activists who struggled to find a public space of their own.
Start Point:
|
King Street and Yonge Street (northwest corner)
|
End Point:
|
201 Church Street
|
Cost:
|
$20 for general public, $14 for members; Purchase in advance
Media Partner
|
|
Program Sponsor
|
Media Partner
|
|
|
|
Thursday, October 12; 5:30 PM
MUHAMMAD ALI vs. GEORGE CHUVALO
Before Mayweather vs. McGregor, there was the historic
Muhammad Ali vs. George Chuvalo 1966 fight.
Join Heritage Toronto and the Ossington Community Association for the presentation of a plaque commemorating this iconic event in Toronto’s sport history and boxing’s past.
Muhammad Ali’s fight against Canadian champion George Chuvalo came at a pivotal time in Ali’s career. He was effectively banned from competing in the United States because of his controversial support for the political and religious group Nation of Islam and his opposition to the Vietnam War.
While in Toronto, Ali trained at boxing promoter Earl “Sully” Sullivan’s Toronto Athletic Club, which was located on Ossington Avenue, above a garage. Fans paid between $1 and $5 to watch Ali spar. He used the proceeds to support neighbourhood children. Chuvalo trained nearby at Lansdowne Athletic Club.
Casual refreshments to follow (cash bar). Please note that the venue is not fully accessible (20 stairs).
Tickets are available in limited quantity!
Location: Lower Ossington Theater (100 Ossington Ave )
Supported by
Sunday, November 5; 10:00 AM
TORONTO’S GREAT ARCHITECTURAL HERITAGE: BUS TOUR
Our bus tour on September 9 is SOLD OUT!
Don’t miss your last chance to hop on the bus with other heritage buffs on November 5. We’ll visit outstanding examples in heritage conservation (like the one featured below), and learn about Toronto’s architectural heritage directly from the architects, craftspersons, and builders working to ensure its future.
John F. Taylor House
Current use: Residential care and assisted living
|Image: John F. Taylor House
The Taylor family were leading industrialists who owned the Taylor Paper Mills (later Todmorden Mills) and a considerable amount of land in the Don Valley. With his brothers, John F. Taylor founded the Don Valley Pressed Brick Works, on the current Don Valley Brickworks site.
This home was designed by D.B. Dick (1846-1928) for John F. Taylor, the third generation of Taylors in Canada. The Queen Anne Revival design features asymmetrical shapes and uses a variety of materials. Other notable elements include the distinctive corner tower and the ogee-shaped parapet containing an oversized oriel window with stained glass panels.
Register now: $80 for the general public, $56 for Heritage Toronto members. Packed lunch will be provided.
Hosted by Heritage Toronto with our friends from ERA Architects and other special guests.
BE A CITY BUILDER!
Our members supports our work to bring to life the stories of our city through programs that share our collective past, foster a sense of place, and inspire people to participate in the building of their communities.
We have been busy reworking our membership program, focusing on opportunities to better serve and engage our members. We are excited to announce its launch – effective immediately.
The new program features a 30% discount on all ticketed programs and events, exciting members-only events, and free-admission to city-operated museums and historic sites.
Join us today or renew your membership using our online form
, or by calling 416.338.0684.
***Members of the current program will continue to enjoy their benefits for the full term of their membership.***
Read up on what’s going on in the heritage and historical sectors:
|