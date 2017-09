Heritage Toronto September events

Join us on September 14 for this FREE event with media expert Dr. Ira Wagman, our fifth talk for the MomenTO: Heritage of Innovation Series. Learn how Marshall McLuhan connects to CityTV, as we examine the legacies of two of Toronto’s innovators in media and communications. Image: Winnipeg Free Press While Marshall McLuhan’s students at the University of Toronto were learning that “the medium is the message” in the 1960s, a decade later, down on Queen Street West, a team of people were experimenting with a new kind of television. Over the past forty years, CityTV has changed the way the news is reported, brought music videos to Canadian youth, and given us “Speaker’s Corner”. During its heyday in the 1980s and 1990s, the station’s mix of innovative programming, and its depictions of a young, urban, multicultural Toronto, were delivered with a distinctive visual style and occasional cheeky tone. Ira Wagman is an Associate Professor of Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University. He is the co-editor of CulturalIndustries.ca : Making Sense of Canadian Media in the Digital Age and Intersections in Media and Communications. In the mid 1990s, he interned in the On-Air Promotion department at CityTV and even appeared in an ad for “Speaker’s Corner” asking “Where does my loonie go?”. Presented in partnership with