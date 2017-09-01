Heritage Toronto September events

Muhammad Ali’s fight against Canadian champion George Chuvalo came at a pivotal time in Ali’s career. He was effectively banned from competing in the United States because of his controversial support for the political and religious group Nation of Islam and his opposition to the Vietnam War.



While in Toronto, Ali trained at boxing promoter Earl “Sully” Sullivan’s Toronto Athletic Club, which was located on Ossington Avenue, above a garage. Fans paid between $1 and $5 to watch Ali spar. He used the proceeds to support neighbourhood children. Chuvalo trained nearby at Lansdowne Athletic Club.