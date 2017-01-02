Winter Week skating this week

Winter Week at Greenwood Park
The City of Toronto has partnered with The Toronto Maple Leafs and Rogers to bring you a weeklong celebration of 100 years of Maple Leafs Hockey. Start your new year off right and join us for free Centennial Events including on and off-ice activities across the city, January 3rd to 8th.
THURSDAY JANUARY 5 at GREENWOOD PARK
150 Greenwood Ave, Toronto, ON M4L 2R1
Skating and Activities from 12:00pm – 5:00pm
* Outdoor Skating (including Learn to Skate with Toronto Maple Leafs Hockey Development Team)
* Leafs Alumni and special guest appearances
* Hockey Hall of Fame display
* Games, fun activities, music and giveaways
For information about all the Maple Leafs skating events click here:
https://www.nhl.com/mapleleafs/info/centennial/winterweek?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Social&utm_content=Imagepost&utm_campaign=TML-2016-CentennialWinterWeek
Friday January 6
Regent Park
480 Shuter St, Toronto, ON M5A 3K1
Skating and Activations from 12:00pm – 5:00pm
- Outdoor Skating (including Learn to Skate with TML Hockey Development Team)
- Leafs Alumni and special guest appearances
- Hockey Hall of Fame display
- Games, fun activities, music and giveaways
*Timing and schedule subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen circumstances
**Children under the age of six must wear a CSA approved helmet. For more information on City rinks safety and equipment policies, visit here
Saturday January 7
Nathan Phillips Square
100 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5H 2N2
Skating and Activations from 12:00pm – 5:00pm
- Outdoor Skating (including Learn to Skate with TML Hockey Development Team)
- Leafs Alumni and special guest appearances
- Hockey Hall of Fame display
- Games, fun activities, music and giveaways
*Timing and schedule subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen circumstances
**Children under the age of six must wear a CSA approved helmet. For more information on city rinks safety and equipment policies, visit here