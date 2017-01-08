Winter bike maintenance & cycling 101 techniques

The trail of a bike tire through freshly fallen snow is extremely rewarding.

Learn techniques for safe winter commuting and the winter maintenance and regular cleaning essential to keep your bike in good condition.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2:00-3:00

St. Lawrence Library Branch, 171 Front St. E.

Presented by Christina and Anibal, volunteers with Bike Sauce.

Bike Sauce is a 100% volunteer-run DIY bike repair space and community hub located at 341 Broadview Avenue. “Our mission is simple: offer a space where you can fix your own bicycle using our tools and parts while receiving help from our volunteers. It is also a social space where you can come and meet with your neighbours and figure out how to improve our city.”