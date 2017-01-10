This week’s horoscope: Life sucks for Capricorn

The latest local horoscope from The Bulletin’s astrological authority, Claude Ptolemy.

Capricorn (The Goat)

Dec. 22 to Jan. 19

Get ready to pack. You’ll win big this week. Maybe something like the 649. But you’ll lose it all in February (condo flipping?) and probably go to jail. That, with the news your maintenance fee is going up if you live south of Bloor St., will make this a year to remember. Face it, life sucks.

Aquarius (The Water Carrier)

Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

Lucky you. Your year of cosmic romance kicks off with passionate Mars meeting shy Venus in an open invitation to hook up. Remember how that cute butcher in St. Lawrence Market kept smiling at you on Saturday? That’s the cosmos calling, honey. What? You weren’t even at the Market Saturday? Uh … you must be under another sign.

Pisces (The Fishes)

Feb. 19 to March 20

This may be your year. As a Pisces, you know many people think your ideas are pretty weird. In your case, why in hell you would want to live in Downtown Toronto? But this year’s celebrations of Canada’s 150th may change all that. They’ll see that downtown Toronto really rocks. ust don’t expect the rest of your family to move here.