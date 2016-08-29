Voluntary Review of the Gardiner East Draft Environmental Assessment Report

As a reminder, stakeholders and the public are invited to review the Draft EA Report and provide comments to the project team via the Facilitator’s Office by Tuesday, September 6, 2016.
An electronic copy of the Draft EA Report is available on the project website.
Alternatively, a hard copy of the Draft EA Report can be viewed at Toronto City Hall Library (100 Queen Street West, main floor), Waterfront Toronto (20 Bay Street, Suite 1310), and the Facilitator’s Office (505 Consumers Road, Suite 1005), during regular business hours.
Comments may be submitted via one of the following options:
- An online feedback form;
- Email to info@gardinereast.ca; or
- Mail to the Facilitator’s Office at:
505 Consumers Road, Suite 1005
Toronto, ON
M2J 4V8
The Draft EA Report will subsequently be revised as needed to address comments received during the voluntary review period. The final Draft EA Report will then be submitted to MOECC for approval. A second, mandatory public and government review of the Final EA document will then be coordinated through the MOECC. The public will have seven (7) weeks to provide comments to the MOECC on the Final EA Report. The Final EA Report is anticipated to be submitted to the MOECC in fall 2016 and will be made available through the project website.