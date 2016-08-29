28b2b2d2-1cec-4d6c-b2f2-c1dd0c7e674d

Voluntary Review of the Gardiner East Draft Environmental Assessment Report

August 29, 2016

The Gardiner East Environmental Assessment (EA) project team is leading a voluntary review of the Draft EA Report for the reconfiguration of the Gardiner Expressway and Lake Shore Boulevard East, from just west of Jarvis Street to approximately Leslie Street. The Draft EA Report summarizes the Gardiner East EA study process since it was initiated in 2009 to the present, and will be submitted to the Ontario Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change (MOECC) for approval in the near future.

As a reminder, stakeholders and the public are invited to review the Draft EA Report and provide comments to the project team via the Facilitator’s Office by Tuesday, September 6, 2016.

An electronic copy of the Draft EA Report is available on the project website.

Alternatively, a hard copy of the Draft EA Report can be viewed at Toronto City Hall Library (100 Queen Street West, main floor), Waterfront Toronto (20 Bay Street, Suite 1310), and the Facilitator’s Office (505 Consumers Road, Suite 1005), during regular business hours.

Comments may be submitted via one of the following options:

  1. An online feedback form;
  2. Email to info@gardinereast.ca; or
  3. Mail to the Facilitator’s Office at:
Gardiner East EA Facilitator’s Office
505 Consumers Road, Suite 1005
Toronto, ON
M2J 4V8

The Draft EA Report will subsequently be revised as needed to address comments received during the voluntary review period. The final Draft EA Report will then be submitted to MOECC for approval. A second, mandatory public and government review of the Final EA document will then be coordinated through the MOECC. The public will have seven (7) weeks to provide comments to the MOECC on the Final EA Report. The Final EA Report is anticipated to be submitted to the MOECC in fall 2016 and will be made available through the project website.

