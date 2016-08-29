Voluntary Review of the Gardiner East Draft Environmental Assessment Report

The Gardiner East Environmental Assessment (EA) project team is leading a voluntary review of the Draft EA Report for the reconfiguration of the Gardiner Expressway and Lake Shore Boulevard East, from just west of Jarvis Street to approximately Leslie Street. The Draft EA Report summarizes the Gardiner East EA study process since it was initiated in 2009 to the present, and will be submitted to the Ontario Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change (MOECC) for approval in the near future.

As a reminder, stakeholders and the public are invited to review the Draft EA Report and provide comments to the project team via the Facilitator’s Office by Tuesday, September 6, 2016.

An electronic copy of the Draft EA Report is available on the project website.

Alternatively, a hard copy of the Draft EA Report can be viewed at Toronto City Hall Library (100 Queen Street West, main floor), Waterfront Toronto (20 Bay Street, Suite 1310), and the Facilitator’s Office (505 Consumers Road, Suite 1005), during regular business hours.

Comments may be submitted via one of the following options: