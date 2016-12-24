Upcoming events thru Jan. 28 in Toronto and GTA

December 17 The Biggest Makeup Brush Set Sale of The Year!, Metro Toronto Convention Centre

December 18 Handel’s Messiah Toronto Symphony, Roy Thomson Hall

December 19 DJ Skate Nights 2017, Harbourfront Centre

December 22 Twas Three Nights Before Christmas Social, The Everleigh

December 26 Solaris Winter Music Festival, Rebel

December 31 32nd Annual Resolution Run Toronto, Palais Royale

December 31 Toronto Midnite New Year’s Eve Run 2016, Liberty Village

January 2 Ad Ball 2017

January 4 Economic Outlook 2017 Fairmont Royal York

January 5 The Empire Club of Canada Presents: Annual Investment Outlook 2017 Royal York Hotel, Concert Hall

January 6, 7 & 8 Canada’s Bridal Show Metro Toronto Convention Centre

January 13 THE SECRET GARDEN In Concert Trinity-St. Paul Centre

January 17 Andy Byford, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Transit Commission Toronto Region Board of Trade

January 19 City-Building by Design: The Business Case for an Innovative Toronto Cityscape Toronto Region Board of Trade

January 19 Come Up to My Room 2017 Gladstone Hotel

January 24 38th Annual Bishop White Committee Winter Luncheon DoubleTree by Hilton

January 27 Winterlicious 2017 Various Locations

January 28 DJ Skate Nights 2017 Harbourfront Centre

January 30 FFWD 2017 Design Exchange

January 30 Facebook Speaker Series Forward-Looking Financial Services TIFF Bell Lightbox

January 31 FFWD Google Canada Speaker Series TIFF Bell Lightbox