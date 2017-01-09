Toronto Transit Summit January 21

TTCriders and friends are hosting a transit summit to build our movements for a world-class public transit system that truly serves Torontonians and is affordable for all. We’d like you to join us.

Transit Summit is Saturday, January. 21, 10 am – 4 pm

31 Wellesley Street East. Register at http://bit.ly/2jbxmtZ

TTCriders members and organizing partners can choose to attend for free.

Regular admission is $20 to cover costs.

A guest list is available for participants who find the $20 fee to be a barrier.

Light lunch provided.

Our all-day summit will feature a keynote speaker, up to five skill-building workshops to improve our ability to engage in transit advocacy, and two hours allocated to open strategizing and discussion on topics of your choosing.

Workshops topics:

1. How to recruit people to join the transit movement

2. How to build your local group or chapter

3. How to launch and build a campaign

4. How to communicate with elected officials

5. How to effectively use social media

We know that many of you want to get more educated and engaged on

transit, environmental, and social justice issues. This is your

opportunity to get involved and help shape the direction of our work.

Transit Summit Partners: CodeRedTO, TTCriders, Scarborough Transit

Action, Free Toronto Transit, Fair Fare Coalition, Healthy

Transportation Coalition.

With support from the Maytree Foundation