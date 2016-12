Coming up in the bright new year: ~ Organize everything! Plan your best year ever with a Bullet Journal Workshop ~ Join us for planning, journaling, and letter-writing meetups in 2017 ~ Save the cards! Make new and useful objects after the holidays at the Old Card Workshop ~ Forget someone? Greeting cards are on sale in the shop until December 24 WORKSHOP: Bullet Journals Bullet Journals are changing the world for fans of analog time management, goal-setting and tracking, and list-making! It will keep you on track for life goals both big and small, and can be as customized, changeable, motivational, and as arty you like. Find out more and get ready for 2017 at one of our upcoming Bullet Journal workshops. February 2nd Bullet Journal Workshop March 22nd Bullet Journal Workshop MEET-UP: for Letter-Writing, Journaling, and Planners We’ve had a lot of interest lately in forming a meet-up/drop-in group for those who have adopted the Bullet Journal system. At the same time, the letter-writers among us have been asking to increase the frequency of Post-a-Letter Sundays. So we’re combining the two! In 2017, join us for Post-a-Letter and Fans-of-Plans Sundays! This is a free meet-up, one dedicated Sunday per month, from 1-4pm at the P.O. The first meetup in 2017 is January 15. The original Post-a-Letter Sundays began with a simple concept: this was writing time. But it evolved to include a little show-and-tell, the occasional special guest, and always good company. As we move into the new year, we’ll continue to look to you to tell us what you’d like from it. Would you like supplies provided? Nibbles? Music? Come along and let’s chat. Or just turn up with your bullet journal/planner/correspondence, and get down to work. WORKSHOP: Old Cards There are a couple of spots left for January 22nd’s Old Card Workshop! If you have a stack of cards that are too beautiful or meaningful to throw into the recycle bin, recycle them yourself into a beautiful or useful new object! Together, we’ll make notebooks, new cards, wallets, and more! You’ll get instructions, and the time, help, and supplies to make as many as you like during the workshop. Bring your most significant cards, cards with eye-catching images, or used cards that would be perfect for someone else if only they weren’t… used. We will revive them! We’ll also have some from our own substantial stash for you to use. Register for the Old Card Workshop Greeting Card Sale Until December 24th, all greeting cards are 5 for the price of 4! Top Pick from the TFPO Shop If you are in search of the perfect stocking stuffer, this is it! The Toronto Lines bag from Toronto’s own Gotamago features a birds-eye view of downtown TO. While the black on white design means this bag works with any look, the great-quality canvas, strong zipper, and generous sizing will easily handle your urban hunting and gathering. P.S. Please note that Toronto’s First Post Office will be closing at 1pm on Christmas Eve, closed December 25-27 for Christmas and Boxing Day, and January 1-2 for New Years. We will also be closed February 19-20 for Family Day.