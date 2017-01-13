Toronto Light Festival at Distillery from Jan. 27

The Toronto Light Festival, the city’s first-ever light art festival, is coming to the Distillery Historic District from January 27 to March 12. Visitors wi ll be taken on a new visual journey and cerebral adventure, designed to entertain and inspire. The Festival will transform the picturesque historic neighbourhood into one of the largest open-air galleries in North America, lighting up the long winter nights with distinctive works from local and international light artists.

This winter, Torontonians of all ages are encouraged to come out of the dark and into the light.

Dates: January 27 to March 12, 2017

Hours: Sunday to Wednesday, sundown to 10 p.m.

Thursday to Saturday, sundown to 11 p.m.

Admission: Free

Location: The Distillery Historic District

55 Mill Street, Toronto, ON M5A 3C4

For more information visit www.torontolightfest.com.