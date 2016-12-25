Toronto historic sites events Dec. 29-Jan. 11

The City of Toronto Historic Sites present events that provide enriching entertainment for all ages while connecting visitors to Toronto’s rich history. Visit www.toronto.ca/museum-events for more information.

COLBORNE LODGE South end of High Park on Colborne Lodge Drive

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Holiday Admission: Adults $7.08, Seniors/Youths $4.42, Children $4.25 (plus tax)

Limited free parking clodge@toronto.ca 416-392-6916

Christmas at Colborne Lodge

Continues until Friday, January 6, 2017

Tuesdays to Sundays, Noon to 4 p.m.

December 31, Noon to 3 p.m.

Closed Mondays and Jan 1

Warm up by the hearth at Colborne Lodge and take in the sights and aromas of a Victorian Christmas. Enjoy the natural greenery that decorates the house, toast the season with a glass of hot mulled cider by the wood stove and nibble on special holiday treats. The Lodge is nestled at the south end of High Park.

Holiday admission prices apply. Adults $7.08, Seniors/Youths $4.42, Children $4.25 (plus tax)

FORT YORK NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE 250 Fort York Blvd.

Hours: Monday to Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regular Admission: Adults $7.96, Seniors/Youth $4.87, Children $3.76 (plus tax)

Children 5 years and under are free. Accessible parking at the New Visitor Centre.

Paid parking off Garrison Road or Strachan, north of Fleet Street. fortyork@toronto.ca 416-392-6907

Gingerbread Make and Bake!

Extra fun for Kids at Fort York (ages 4 and up)

December 27 to 31 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

While you enjoy a tour of Fort York your kids can join the cooks in the Officers’ Mess kitchen to create traditional gingerbread cookies. In this hands-on workshop, kids will use period cooking utensils and tools to sift flour, crush cinnamon, cloves or allspice, pound sugar and grate nutmeg and ginger as they prepare an 1800’s gingerbread recipe. Samples can be taken home – if they last that long! Workshop is limited to 15 participants. Included with regular admission, sign up in the Museum Store upon arrival.

GIBSON HOUSE MUSEUM 5172 Yonge Street, at Park Home Avenue

Limited free parking on site; nearby paid underground and street level parking.

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday: 1 to 5 p.m.

Festive Admission: Adults $7.08, Seniors/Youth $4.42, Children $3.76 (plus tax)

gibsonhouse@toronto.ca 416-395-7432

Please note: Gibson House is closed for annual maintenance from January 1 to 15, 2017

To the New Year: A Gibson House Hogmanay Dinner

Wednesday, December 28 and Thursday, December 29

6:00 p.m.

Gather at the historic Gibson House for a special evening inspired by the Scottish traditions of Hogmanay. Share a scrumptious dinner with familiar and new friends. Be lulled by the fire and moved by the music. Take an imagined journey through story and drama to a New Year of another time. As the evening closes, come together with staff to welcome our First Footer, celebrate our 2016 season and bring luck and best wishes to Gibson House Museum for 2017. Pre-registration and pre-payment required. Tickets can be purchased online or by phone by calling 416-395-7432. $60 plus tax per person.

Scottish Holiday Traditions at Gibson House Museum

Continues until December 31

Enjoy the simple and elegant traditions of the Scottish holiday season at Gibson House Museum. Learn how the Gibson family celebrated the season in the nineteenth century and sample some tasty treats by the open hearth. See the Victorian-era home decorated in natural greenery and take a guided tour with our knowledgeable staff.

MACKENZIE HOUSE 82 Bond Street

Hours: Tuesday to Friday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Holiday Season Admission: Adults: $7.08; Seniors /Youth: $4.42 Children: $3.76 (plus tax) Children (4 and under): Free.machouse@toronto.ca 416-392-6915

A Victorian Christmas

Continues until Sunday, January 8

Tuesday to Friday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Mondays and January 1

This festive season take a step back in time to Victorian Toronto and experience the magic of a traditional Christmas in an 1859 row-house. Escape from the hustle and bustle while you enjoy a sample of mulled cider and a biscuit in the warmth of the historic kitchen. Discover the story of how families celebrated Christmas in 19th century Toronto as you tour the Mackenzie home dressed in greenery for the holidays.

Adults: $7.08; Seniors /Youth: $4.42 Children: $3.76 (plus tax)

Kids’ Crafts

Tuesday, December 27 to Saturday, December 31

Tuesday to Friday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Mondays and January 1

Bring the family to visit the last home of Toronto’s first mayor, William Lyon Mackenzie, then enjoy some kid-time printing in the recreated print shop and making a New Year’s noisemaker!. Adults: $7.08; Seniors /Youth: $4.42 Children: $3.76 (plus tax)

Kids’ Crafts

Saturday and Sunday, January 7 & 8, 12 to 4 p.m.

Bring the family to visit the last home of Toronto’s first mayor, William Lyon Mackenzie, then enjoy some kid time printing in the recreated print shop and doing an historically-based activity. Holiday Season admission applies: Adults: $7.08; Seniors/Youth: $4.42; $3.76 (plus tax).

THE MARKET GALLERY 2nd Floor, South St. Lawrence Market, 95 Front Street East

Hours: Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Sunday & Monday. Admission by pay-what-you-can donation (suggested donation $2).

Paid parking in the area. 416-392-7604. marketgallery@toronto.ca

Unearthing Toronto’s Oldest Marketplace: The Archaeology of the North St. Lawrence Market

Continues until March 18, 2017

The North St. Lawrence Market is about to undergo a major rebuild. As part of that process, the citizens of Toronto will have a rare opportunity to look into the City’s past as the building site undergoes a major archaeological dig. The exhibit will use archaeological finds from the site along with historical maps, art works, photographs, and artifacts to tell the story of North America’s longest-running continually operating food market, established 1803. As the dig continues through the fall and winter of 2016/2017 new information will be added to the exhibit showing how historical understanding can change as new research is conducted.

MONTGOMERY’S INN 4709 Dundas Street West at Islington Avenue

Hours: Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday 1 to 5 p.m., Closed Mondays & Holidays.

Tearoom Hours: Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.

Regular Admission: Adults $6.19, Seniors/Youth $3.54, Children $2.65 (plus tax)

Free parking montinn@toronto.ca 416-394-8113

Fret Not Ukulele Night

Thursday, January 5, 7 to 9 p.m.

On the first Thursday of every month, join us for a fun evening of music and song as Doctor of Music, Chris Wilson guides us through ukulele instruction with new and old tunes. Perfect for all skill levels. Bring your own ukulele, some spares available but they go fast! $15.

Tea Time at the Inn

Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. (Closed January 1)

Special weekly tea in our community room. Choice of sweet or savoury plate, with a seasonal feature. $7 plus tax. No reservation required.

Montgomery’s Inn Indoor Winter Farmers Market

Every Wednesday from, 2 to 6 pm. (Closed December 28)

Buy direct form local farmers and food artisans. Organic fruit and vegetables, cheese, bread and prepared foods as well as ethically raised meat, honey and more! Admission to shop the market is free, regular admission applies if you wish to tour the Inn.

SCARBOROUGH MUSEUM 1007 Brimley Road, just north of Lawrence in Thomson Memorial Park

Hours: Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday & Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Regular admission is pay-what-you-can. shm@toronto.ca 416-338-8807

Festive Weekends

December – 12 to 4 p.m.

Tis the season for fun at the museum! Celebrate the festive season with treats and crafts for children of all ages. Admission is Pay What You Can.

Holiday Camps

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Make 19th-century toys, cook over the open hearth, play games and enjoy lots of outdoor fun! Ages 5 to12. Pre-register for these camps online at www.toronto.ca/torontofun or call 416-338-4FUN (4386).

December 28-30 Camp $114

Course Code: 2875008

AM Extended Care:

8 to 9 a.m. $9 (all 3 days)

Course Code: 2781918

PM Extended Care:

4 to 5 p.m. $9 (all 3 days)

Course Code: 2781919

January 3-6 Camp $152

Course Code: 2875009

AM Extended Care:

8 to 9 a.m. $12 (All 4 days)

Course Code: 2875265

PM Extended Care:

4 to 5 p.m. $12 (All 4 days)

Course Code: 2875268

SPADINA MUSEUM 285 Spadina Road

Hours: Tuesday to Friday, 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, 12 to 5 p.m.

Holiday Admission: Adults $8.85,Seniors/Youth (13-18 yrs.) $7.08, Children (6-12 yrs.) $5.75 (plus tax), Children (5 and under) Free.

Paid parking next door at Casa Loma 416-392-6910 spadina@toronto.ca

A Roaring Twenties Christmas

Continues to January 8, 2017

Tuesday to Friday, 12 to 4 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday, 12 to 5 p.m.

Closed Mondays and January 1

Experience a 1920s Christmas on a guided tour of Spadina. Holly wreaths, garlands of evergreens and mistletoe festoon the house based on the memories of the Austin family grandchildren. In the kitchen visitors will enjoy holiday treats made from original recipes and sip mulled cider. Holiday Admission applies

TODMORDEN MILLS HERITAGE SITE

Bottom of Pottery Road, East of Bayview Avenue, West of Broadview Avenue

Hours: Wednesday to Friday, 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, 12 to 4:30 p.m.

Holiday Admission: Adults $7.08, Seniors/Youth $4.42, Children 6 to12 $3.76 (plus tax)

Children 5 and under free. Free parking todmorden@toronto.ca 416-396-2819

Christmas in the Valley

December weekends & December 29 to January 8

Wednesdays to Friday, 12 to 4pm

Saturday & Sunday, 12 to 4:30 p.m.

(10am to 2pm December 31)

Closed Mondays and January 1

Experience two different eras of Christmas at Todmorden Mills as we explore the holiday traditions of the 1890s and the 1940s. Tour our two historic houses, decorated for the holidays, sample historic recipes, and create a take-home craft. Adults: $7.08; Youth/Seniors: $4.42; Children: $3.76 (plus tax).

— Ilena Aldini-Messina